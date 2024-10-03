Angela Moore talks the return of Bakta in FROM season 3
FROM brings us one of those horrors that is all in one place. We learn what the characters learn, which adds to the suspension. FROM season 3 is here, and it continues to bring up questions about what is going on in the town.
Angela Moore joined the series during the second season as Bakta. She was the bus driver who brought new people to the town, and now they are all trapped instead. This is a concern for the local people, as it means more people they need to feed now.
Where will see Bakta in the third season of the MGM+ series? Moore breaks down her character, while also sharing some of the inspiration to help bring this character to life, in this exclusive interview.
Show Snob: What was it that drew you to FROM when you first saw the scripts for the audition?
Angela Moore: I only had access to my sides, not the entire script, unfortunately. From that I could tell that Bakta had gone through a lot already in her life and landing in this strange town was the last thing she needed in her life. She wants more for herself than just to survive. But she wants that and to make it home. That's precisely the challenge of all those that find their way there.
SS: Bakta felt guilty for putting the bus passengers in this situation. Do you think that guilt is justified?
AM: No, but when you feel you are responsible for taking care of people, it's only natural that she would feel guilty. Her bus, her passengers; the driver is supposed to get you safely to your destination. When the worst happens, you feel terrible.
SS: Bakta has such a strong and protective personality. Did you channel anyone to bring this character to life?
AM: I thought of my mother. She always did her best to look out for her family. My uncle told me a story once about my mother riding the bus in England. She would carry an afro pick to protect herself and her brothers in case anyone got aggressive. I'm also very protective over my friends and family. I really dislike confrontation myself but feel compelled to say something if I see others being hurt or mistreated.
SS: One of the biggest hurdles a horror series has to get over is to keep the fear running each season. Can you tease how FROM season 3 has managed that?
AM: I think you will see the townspeople face new fears....and they don't always manifest as the usual terrors.
SS: Can you tease what's to come for Bakta as she continues to fight to protect her people?
AM: I think you will see a different side to Bakta in season 3. She's a survivor, for sure, but I think you will see a more nurturing side.
SS: What can we do to push for more BIPOC representation on screen and behind the camera?
AM: I think it all lies in the writers/creators/producers to envisage stories that encapsulate numerous perspectives. We're all different in our own ways and diversity can only lead to increased excellence in storytelling. If you don't see your story, don't wait, write it yourself and produce it!
FROM season 3 airs Sundays on MGM+.