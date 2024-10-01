Billy the Kid is getting a proper ending! MGM+ series renewed for third and final season
We come bearing bittersweet news, Billy the Kid fans! This outlaw's story is coming to an end with Billy the Kid season 3 being the final season. The good news it that the show got renewed at MGM+, and this outlaw's story will get a proper ending. What's sad of course though is that we're almost at the finish line.
Per a press release, the Western drama starring The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes actor Tom Blyth will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2025. There will be a total of 8 episodes, just like previous seasons. An exact release date has not been shared yet. But that's ok, we can wait!
I'm sure it's going to be an epic ending in terms of production and story. Though if the series goes off the real-life figure and what happened to him, it's going to be a pretty sad end to this tale. I won't spoil things for you here though. MGM+ also provided a description of what to expect in Billy the Kid season 3.
As always, Billy is going to be on the run and Sheriff Pat Garrett who is his former friend is after him. As we saw at the end of season 2, Dulcinea helped Billy escape after he was captured. And it was hinted that the two are running away together. Though it looks like there's going to be some kind of turning point where Billy decides to stay put based on the synopsis. Read it below:
"The Lincoln County War may be officially over, but both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve — there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Meanwhile Jesse Evans, Billy’s longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the final chapter in the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying."
Billy the Kid also stars Alex Roe as Sheriff Pat Garrett, Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans, and Nuria Vega as Dulcinea.
And be sure to check out our interview with Tom Blyth himself while he was promoting season 2 part 2, here.