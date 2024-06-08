Another day, another reboot! Here's what's been said about bringing White Collar back
It looks like there’s another 2000s show joining the reboot train as plans are underway to revive White Collar! Here’s what we know about the return of the fan-favorite USA Network series!
During that time, USA Network put itself on the map with what was called their “Blue Sky” period of shows that had a crime theme but also rather upbeat. They included Monk, Psych, In Plain Sight and others to make the network a bigger success than ever.
Among them was White Collar, which began in 2009. It centered on Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a dashing longtime thief and con artist who’s finally arrested by his FBI nemesis Peter Burke (Tim DeKay). Neal then pulls off his best con ever by cutting a deal to help the FBI catch even bigger crooks, which lets him live in a swank apartment in Manhattan. The pair soon work together hunting crooks even as Neal is on a personal hunt for a past love.
The show was a hit, making Bomer a star, and it rested not just on the crimes but also on the wonderful banter of Neal and Peter becoming friends. The series ended in 2014 after 81 episodes with Neal seemingly killed saving Peter’s life. However, a final scene hinted he was actually still alive.
The series has remained successful on DVD and streaming, and there has been talk now of a possible revival. It looks like it’s going to happen, as at Variety’s TV Fest, creator Jeff Estain revealed at a panel that he’s planning a return:
"We’re gonna reboot. I’m writing the script. It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."
Estain was speaking on a panel with Bomer, DeKay, and Tiffani Thiessen (who played Peter’s wife), all of whom made it clear they were in! Sadly absent was Willie Garson, who played Neal’s friend and agent Mozzie, as the actor passed away in 2021. Estain and the cast were quick to say the new show would honor him.
“There’s no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn’t,” Bomer said. “So I think it’s a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show.”
“With such sensitivity and such heart,” said Thiessen about the built-in tribute. “I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”
There hasn't been a confirmation on whether the drama would return to USA Network or pehaps a streamer. Wherever it might end up, we're excited! Here's why a White Collar reboot would actually work.
Why a White Collar reboot can work
Fans are obviously concerned about rebooting White Collar. The original show left off on such a creative high note on Neal’s fate that returning to it might water it down. There’s also how Mozzie’s absence will be felt as the character was so delightful and Garson such a great role that continuing without him will be difficult.
Yet the show still has Bomer and DeKay, whose chemistry was the key to it all working. Picking up a decade later to show Neal alive and somehow helping Peter on a case can be fun. Bomer can give Neal a bit more gravitas with his years away. He is still the charmer and up to his schemes but more careful with things.
Corporate crime has also changed a lot in the last decade, so Peter’s job is going to be different. If anything, Neal can be seen in a better light, more the Robin Hood type ripping off rich scumbags and Peter wanting to help. There’s also how Peter and his wife are raising a child (named after Neal) and some new characters who can be introduced with others returning.
We've seen successful returns via movies of Psych and Monk so there's a formula that can work. With a full series, White Collar can mix a larger arc with "case of the week" episodes like the original did while picking up on just what Neal has been up to in his years away.
It’s still early but the fact everyone is happy about the script indicates the reboot can work out. White Collar was always a fun show, not too dramatic with a fine mix of drama and comedy and rebooting it with the original cast can make this another great revival of a past TV show for a new generation.
White Collar seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix.