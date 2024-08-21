Anya Taylor-Joy making a comeback to TV (and Netflix!) in How to Kill Your Family (and we can't wait to watch it!)
In some very exciting news, talented actress Anya Taylor-Joy is making a comeback not only to television, but Netflix itself as well in her new thriller series, How to Kill Your Family. As an avid fan of the star, this is such a great update to get. And I personally cannot wait!
Since her breakout and impressive role as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit, Taylor-Joy has been kicking butt in a number of hit movies including The Menu, voicing Peach in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Though we've certainly missed seeing her on the small screen, and the time has finally come for her to make a comeback to TV. And it sounds like a very intriguing role.
How to Kill Your Family does not have a release date just yet, but there's plenty of other information about it. Taylor-Joy will be taking on the role of Grace Bernard who is the main character of the British series. Grace is "the forgotten child of Simon Artemis, a merciless billionaire," per Netflix's Tudum. When she receives a "heartbreaking rejection" from her father, she decides "to exact revenge." Ooh! Check out the full synopsis from the streamer below:
"The eight-episode series follows Grace, who has a complicated family. Her dad is Simon Artemis, a billionaire and ruthless social climber. Grace is the product of an affair Simon claims not to remember, which left Grace and her mom to fend for themselves. When her mother dies and Grace is rejected by the people who should love her, she transforms her anger into something useful — killing off her estranged extended family via morbidly creative means. Soon, Grace is clawing her way toward revenge and a hefty inheritance. But her mission pulls her away from what she really needs. "
The upcoming thriller is based on the book of the same name by author Bella Mackie. No other casting announcements have been shared yet, but they should be coming soon. Taylor-Joy is so good at bringing a uniquness and nuianced touches to her characters. So I'm excited for this new show not just based on the premise, which is super intriguing, but also because the actress herself is taking on a complex and compelling role. She's so good at doing that, and I know she's going to nail this one as well!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about How to Kill Your Family starring Anya Taylor-Joy, which will be streaming on Netflix!