Apple TV+ will feature new and returning favorites this August 2024 (What to watch)
By Sandy C.
If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, this has been an amazing year for you! The streamer may not offer as many original series or movies as its competitors (such as Netflix and Hulu), but here at Show Snob, we believe it is all about quality over quantity, wouldn’t you agree? That said, Apple TV+ is not a platform you want to sleep on when it comes to entertainment.
One of our favorite series to come from Apple TV+ so far this year is Presumed Innocent, which just premiered its season 1 finale. There are only eight episodes in season 1, so watch it if you haven’t already. And there’s more where that came from as Apple TV+ has already renewed the legal drama for a second season. The upcoming chapter will follow a new case and likely a new cast, but if it’s more of the same we’re very much looking forward to it.
We’ll keep you posted on Presumed Innocent’s future, but in the meantime, let’s see what we’ll be enjoying when the month of August rolls around. Find a quick list below, followed by details about the two shows we’re the most excited about.
Coming to Apple TV+ in August 2024
- The Instigators, (original film) Aug. 9
- Yo Gabba Gabbaland! Season 1, Aug. 9
- Bad Monkey season 1, Aug. 14
- Pachinko season 2, Aug. 23
Parents, kiids are still on summer break, so Yo Gabba Gabbaland! Is coming just in time to keep all children entertained. Catch it Aug. 9. There’s also something for the adults that day with Apple TV+’s original movie The Instigators. But at the top of our list, we have Bad Monkey and Pachinko season 2.
Apple TV+ August 2024 highlight: Bad Monkey
Did I mention how much I am enjoying Apple TV+ this year? I think so! From everything I’ve seen so far, Bad Monkey is going to be another hit. The series stars Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a former detective who is now in a less stressful career as a restaurant inspector – or so he thought! Andrew is forced back into action after a severed arm is found at one of his locations. Bad Monkey is based on the book of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. The series also stars Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith.
What will you be streaming on Apple TV+ this August?