When is the Presumed Innocent series finale on Apple TV+? (Season 2 updates)
By Sandy C.
Presumed Innocent episode 7 leaves fans with a huge cliffhanger and all of the questions – pushing us back to the drawing board. But before we dive into any details here’s your spoiler alert!
Spoilers ahead. Please note there are spoilers below if you are not caught up on Presumed Innocent. Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading on.
The final moments in Presumed Innocent episode 7 show us Tommy arriving at his home to discover that someone has been there. And this intruder did not bother hiding the fact that he broke in. Sitting on the kitchen counter, Tommy finds a fire poker, the weapon used in Carolyn’s murder. Along with it, there’s a note that reads “go f**k yourself” attached to it. The most startling thing about this is that Tommy doesn’t flinched. He doesn’t appear at all surprised to see the murder weapon there, or the less than polite note.
Even fans who read the book may not be prepared for what’s to come as the series has already made several changes. So when, exactly, is the season finale? Or will this be a series finale? Has Apple TV+ renewed Presumed Innocent for another chapter? Here's everything we know!
Yes, Presumed Innocent season 2 is happening!
Presumed Innocent has been renewed by Apple TV+ for another season, but it will not be following Carolyn's murder case. Instead, season 2 will follow an entirely different case. Are we looking into an anthology series? That's my guess. But no cast or other details have been announced just yet! Once we learn more, we'll update this post so you don't miss out! In the meantime, here's when to watch the season 1 finale.
The first season of Presumed Innocent features a total of eight episodes. It's an odd choice not to round it up to 10 episodes, but we've seen this format more and more recently. Presumed Innocent season 1 episode 8 is titled "The Verdict" and it will stream exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform on Wednesday, July 24 -- don't miss the epic conclusion!