Based on a True Story season 2 release date and bloody good first-look photos revealed!
Kaley Cuoco has been one of my favorite actresses all the way back from the days of 8 Simple Rules! Since then, I've been following her career and she honestly really knows how to pick the perfect roles not only for herself, but those that are going to be a hit. If you enjoyed her latest project, Based on a True Story on Peacock, then we bring you some awesome news!
Based on a True Story season 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 on Peacock. There's a total of 8 episodes, just like the first season, and all eight will drop on premiere day. So get ready for the ultimate binge-watch! Since the comedy thriller debuted, it became a hit on Peacock and popular amongst viewers. And we can't wait for the second season to start streaming as season 1 premiered back in June 2023.
We've not only got the release date for you, but some more goodies as well! Peacock has shared the official synopsis of Based on a True Story season 2, as well as first-look images of what's to come. Plus, there's a new tidbit that's exciting! Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero has joined the cast as Drew, a new friend for Ava. Check out the duo's photo below after reading the description!
"Based on a True Story season two finds new parents Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt (Tom Bateman) behind the slayings? Is Tory (Liana Liberato), now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good -- Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew (Melissa Fumero) provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt -- until danger comes knocking, literally."
Be sure to scroll back up to the featured image to see the first-look image of Ava and Nathan in the second season. But, there's plenty more! As you can see above, we have the married couple with their new baby, as well as a look at Ava and Drew together. I wonder what Fumero's character is bringing to the story. She's definitely a great addition.
Meanwhile it seems that not only is Nathan's tennis career going strong, but also his friendship with serial killer Matt - aka the Westside Ripper. The two buds are together at the tennis court. Plus, like teased in the synopsis, Tory's involvement with Matt is definitely going to complicate things and cause some wild entanglements.
Finally, it's the bloodiest and perhaps most noteworthy images of all. We can definitely expect more murders and bloodshed to happen as the photos reveal Ava in a home with blood all over, and it seems Matt just won't be able to hold himself back from his killing sprees. He's holding a bloody axe and pointing it at someone. I'm so intrigued and ready for what's to come in this next chapter of the story! Are you?
Based on a True Story premieres with all 8 episodes Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 on Peacock.