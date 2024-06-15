Best weekend ever! House of the Dragon season 2 and 6 more shows to stream this weekend (June 14-16)
By Sandy C.
Over in the broadcast TV world, everything has packed up and gone on hiatus. The streaming universe, however? It's not skipping a beat! From the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon to reality drama over Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock, there's something for everyone.
Do you know what you'll be watching? Are you a fan of a specific genre or are you game to watch just about anything? Two of the shows on the list below drop on Sunday, June 16. The other four are already available to stream, but you may have missed the premiere. After all, we know life is busy! Whatever the case, we're here to help with a list of what to watch, where, and when. And below the list, you'll find our top three recommended shows.
Top 6 shows to stream this weekend, June 14-16
- Love Island USA season 6 episode 1 is now streaming on Peacock
- Presumed Innocent episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+
- Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix
- The Boys season 4 episodes 1-3 are now streaming on Prime Video
- House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 premieres on Sunday, June 16, on HBO and Max
- Hotel Cocaine premieres on Sunday, June 16, on MGM+
Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
First up, we have Presumed Innocent, an Apple TV+ original series. The first two episodes of the legal drama are already available to stream, with one new episode dropping weekly on Wednesdays. That said, you are not too far behind at all if you'd like to catch up on the thriller by the next episode.
Presumed Innocent is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by author Scott Turow. The story follows Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), the chief deputy prosecutor at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office. After Rusty's colleague, Carolyn, turns up dead, Rusty becomes the prime suspect. This puts Rusty's reputation and marriage on the line. Will Rusty be able to prove his innocence when every clue points to him? He may have years of experience as the top prosecutor in the state, but this murder shakes up the city like nothing has before.
House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO (and Max)
Would this list even be complete or matter at all if we didn't mention House of the Dragon season 2 as one of our top three shows this weekend? I don't think so. Now, I'll be the first to admit, I have not yet watched House of the Dragon. I know, I know, I'm missing out and should not call myself a Show Snob. But as much as I loved Game of Thrones, I've just had trouble getting into House of the Dragon. Still, I know how wildly popular it is so I am including it here!
House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to HBO's Game of Thrones. The story is based on Fire & Blood, which covers a lot of the history and events that happened during the Targaryen reign. But just because you know how this reign ends, doesn't mean watching the prequel isn't fun. House of the Dragon is action-packed and features plenty of surprises for both fans of the original series and the books. Season 2 episode 1 premieres on HBO (and Max) on Sunday, June 16.
Love Island USA season 6 on Peacock
Now wait just a minute and hear me out. I understand that Bridgerton and The Boys are far more popular and watch-worthy. But the reason I'm going with Love Island USA season 6 as one of my top three shows is because it's different. I try to include a little bit of everything. We already have clever storytelling, brilliant performances, and cinema-worthy shows with Presumed Innocent and House of the Dragon. So why not throw in some trash TV into the mix?
Love Island USA season 6 is the perfect show to watch when you want to get lost in someone else's drama instead of yours! Jokes aside. We love trash TV here at Show Snob, and Love Island USA is one of our favorites! If you've never watched, the dating competition show features 10 singles looking for love (and to walk out with a $100,000 cash prize). Expect love, hate, betrayal, and plenty of twists! The first few episodes are now streaming on Peacock.
What will you be watching? Is there a show you think we should check out?