Betrayal: A Father’s Secret is the best true crime doc you’re probably not watching
By Sandy C.
True crime fans, did we just miss one of the best true crime docs last month? Or did I just somehow let it slip under the radar? I’m talking about Betrayal: A Father’s Secret on Hulu, which premiered on July 30 but I only recently learned about it.
I’m usually on top of true crime as it is one of my favorite genres. So as soon as I realized I missed the premiere date, I ran to stream all three episodes. Is it worth watching? Absolutely! Here’s everything you need to know in case you have not streamed the latest season.
Betrayal is a true crime docuseries on Hulu that is based on cases that are covered on the podcast of the same name. The first season is titled Betrayal: The Perfect Husband and follows the story of a wife who is shocked to learn that her husband has been arrested for sexually assaulting his students. It is streaming on Hulu.
Season 2 of the docurseries is titled Betrayal: A Father’s Secret, and it premiered on Hulu on July 30, featuring three episodes all now available to stream. All three episodes average to under three hours, so it makes for a perfect binge-watch.
Without diving too deeply into spoilers, A Father’s Secret focuses on the case of Jason Lytton and his family. Ashley Lytton was over the moon in love with Jason. That is, until Ashley discovered a hidden folder on Jason’s iCloud account that revealed a shocking secret. In the documentary, Ashley and other people close, including Ashley’s daughter, share their stories and traumatizing experiences. The hosts of the podcast are also featured.
Were there signs and red flags Ashley and her family missed? A Father’s Secret is also told through interviews and never-before-seen details. I wasn’t able to find an age rating for this season, but after watching, I can’t say I recommend it for teens under 16. Though no nudity or sex is included (everything is described and not shown), the topic is very upsetting, so I only suggest a mature audience watch.
Stream both A Father’s Secret and The Perfect Husband on Hulu. Listen to the Betrayal podcast HERE.