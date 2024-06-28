TikTok Star Murders and 3 other true crime documentaries to stream right now
By Sandy C.
True crime has always been a popular genre, but the demand for it has grown over the last few years. The latest disturbing doc to hit streaming is TikTok Star Murders, exclusively on Peacock. If you have already watched it and are craving more of the same, here are three true crime docs to stream right now (and one we can’t wait to check out when it premieres).
TikTok Star Murders dropped on Peacock earlier this month on Tuesday, June 25. The doc follows Ali Abulaban, a once-popular TikTok creator known on the platform as JinnKid. Ali went viral for his impressions of celebrities. Most of his videos also feature Ali’s wife, Ana. In their videos together, Ali and Ana appear to be a happy, drama-free couple, but the documentary reminds viewers that nothing on social media is what it seems.
Behind the scenes, Ali and Ana’s relationship couldn’t be more toxic and abusive. And as Ali began to spiral out of control, he became less and less shy about hiding his dirty laundry. Ali published several videos of himself insulting and trashing his wife. Unfortunately, Ana never imagined just how far Ali would take things. TikTok Star Murders features interviews from Ali and Ana’s family and group of friends, as well as law enforcement officers who handled the case.
Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
Another true crime documentary, and one with TikTok at the center of it all, is Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, streaming only on Netflix. This story is broken into three parts, each analyzing the dangers of the massively popular app, TikTok. In the docuseries, which includes interviews from many of those involved, we learn about Miranda Wilking, a young dancer who is signed by the management company 7M. The company is allegedly a religious cult led by Robert Shinn.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV
On Max, true crime fans can watch Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, but be warned that it may ruin your childhood. This is especially true if you were a fan of Nickelodeon. In 2022, Nickelodeon star jennette McCurdy did not hold back opening up about her childhood trauma and abuse, both by her mother and toxic work environment.
In her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy makes some alarming allegations, which are later backed up in Max’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The Max true crime documentary brings to light the horror stories many of the child stars went through, highlighting Drake Bell’s shocking and unsettling story.
Lover, Stalker, Killer
For a true crime docuseries that is sure to keep you on your toes and hit you with jaw-dropping moments, stream Lover, Stalker, Killer on Netflix. I won’t go into too many details about the story here because I believe this one is better enjoyed going in blind. But real quick, Lover, Stalker, Killer follows the unfortunate and unlucky love life of Dave Kroupa. Looking to get back out there, Dave joins a dating site and soon finds himself interested in two women, but this love triangle goes from dramatic to deadly.
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer
Finally, a true crime docuseries to keep an eye on is Hulu’s Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, set to premiere on Hulu on July 11. The doc shares the story of Ann Burgess, an American researcher who focused on treating trauma in rape victims. Burgess also served as a consultant for the FBI in the Behavioral Science Unit to help develop the modern psychological profiling for serial killers. Ann Burgess inspired the character Dr. Wendy Carr in Netflix’s Mindhunter. She is an amazing woman with so many accomplishments under her belt, I can’t wait to learn more about her.