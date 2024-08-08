Big Brother EXCLUSIVE: Why Lisa Weintraub is choosing the high road
By Diana Nosa
By a turn of events, Lisa Weintraub became the second evictee of Big Brother season 26.
The celebrity chef was floored when she saw how much the house tricked her into believing that Angela Murray was the true target. So much so that it didn't feel real to her until she was sitting face-to-face with Julie Chen-Moonves outside of the Big Brother house. Nevertheless, the reality of the situation is that Lisa's game has officially come to an end and the remaining houseguests move on to figure out who will be joining her not too long after.
We can't help but wonder how no one truly fought to keep Lisa in the house. Was the edible glitter she kept putting on others' food really the driving factor between why she and her peers couldn't get along? Were Angela's bullying tactics enough to convince the "cool kids" not to side with Lisa? Or is there a greater reason at play?
Fortunately, we may have the answers to these burning questions!
Lisa Weintraub leaves the game with her head held high
Show Snob recently had the chance to sit with Lisa Weintraub to ask her all the questions we had on our minds and see if she could provide insight for fans about her journey in the house. Check it out below!
Show Snob: Angela picking on you had to have been a lot to deal with mentally and emotionally, how did you stay sane in the Big Brother house?
I applied everything that I have acquired in life for my mental health---words of affirmation, mantras, setting daily intentions, practicing gratitude, meditation---the same tools that I apply to my mental and emotional health in the outside world, I took those and applied them when I was enduring a lot. Big Brother is very mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually draining. You have to know how to fill up that cup.
Show Snob: With all said and done, do you see a path for you and Angela going forward?
I wish her the best on her journey but I stand by what I said. [She] doesn't align with me inside or outside the house. I'm going to go my separate way.
Show Snob: Seeing that women won most (if not, all) of the competitions during the first week of the season, why do you think that the women in the house didn’t use this as a reason to band together and start an all-women’s alliance?
I am all about girl power and women supporting women. I would love to see a Big Brother female winner [this season]. I stuck to my Unicorn Alliance (Rubina, Leah, myself, and Brooklyn) to get women far in the game. I would love to see an all-female alliance, but you have to have balance in the house. Everyone's playing their game.
Show Snob: What was the recipe you had in mind for a big family celebratory dinner if you won Head of Household? Or can you think of one on the spot?
Taco night! Quesadillas with extra cheese. And queso because Brooklyn loved it. And avocados!
Show Snob: If you could pick the order, who are the three people you want to see gone next?
The orignal plan was Cedric, Joseph, and Chelsie. The plan knowing what I know now is Tucker, Cedric, and Chelsie.
Please note that this transcription and interview have been edited for length and clarity.
