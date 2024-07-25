Big Brother season 26 Week 1 Full Recap (Nominations, Veto, and more)
By Diana Nosa
The first week of season 26 of Big Brother was nothing short of an entertaining time, as it was filled with epic competition, dramatic fights, and shifts in power that certainly shook up the game as we know it.
Angela Murray, being crowned as the first Head of Household (HOH), absolutely contributed to the chaos that ensued this week, as she made it her mission not to play a passive game in the slightest. This is why, rather than put up people who the house wanted gone, she went against the grain to nominate individuals she wanted to get out of the house even if they were beloved by the house.
Here's who Angela Murray nominated to go home ahead of the BBAI twist that requires the HOH to put up three houseguests:
- Kimo Apaka
- Kenney Kelley
- Lisa Weintraub
Things may look dire for these three individuals. However, between the Golden Power of Veto and two game-changing powers possessed by Makensy Manbeck and Quinn Martin, there's a chance we won't say goodbye to, at least, one of the three nominated individuals.
Without further ado, here's your Big Brother season 26 Week 1 recap!
Who won the Golden Power of Veto?
The first Golden Power of Veto competition of the season was "(BBAI) Spelling Bee".
In this competition, the selected houseguests were required to go through the honey-filled map to find letters that they would bring back to their respective spelling stations one by one. The goal is to spell the longest word in the shortest amount of time despite other competitors in the veto having the potential to erase a letter from the spelling station.
Here is who competed in this Veto competition:
- Kimo Apaka
- Kenney Kelley
- Lisa Weintraub
- Joseph Rodriguez
- Brooklyn Rivera
Each of these five competitors put up a good fight, making the competition extremely neck and neck. But, in the end, Lisa was victorious, securing the Golden Power of Veto.
Who was the Golden Power of Veto used on?
With Lisa having the Golden Power of Veto, it made the most sense for her game to use it on herself to survive another week.
Lisa being off the block means that Angela has to renominate a houseguest. With Matt and Angela's relationship being in the mud, Angela didn't hesitate to put Matt up as the replacement nominee.
But Matt's game isn't over just yet!
Between Matt having the ability to compete in the AI Arena which would allow him one more opportunity to pull himself off the nomination block and Matt also being aligned with Makensy who has a secret power to potentially get her strongest ally off the block, Matt's may live to see another day in the Big Brother house. Anything's possible!
Excited to see who will become the first houseguest evicted of season 26? Be sure to head to CBS tonight, July 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch every moment live! See you there!