Big Brother season 26 Week 5 Full Recap (Nominations, Veto, and more!)
By Diana Nosa
With Quinn Martin's power in full effect, he has swiftly taken over Angela Murray's second Head of Household reign. But is Quinn really in control over the outcome of this week? Or is he simply a bystander of his power going awry?
Quinn's power, Deep Fake HOH, allows him to secretly take over an HOH's week and nominate three people he wants to see on the block instead. Although he had the option to keep this power to himself, Quinn didn't hesitate to tell others of his power as leverage, an action that blew back in his face as it proved he couldn't be trusted. Nevertheless, with his power Quinn nominated:
- Cedric Hodges (pawn)
- Tucker Des Lauriers
- Mankesy Manbeck
Quinn's target this week is Tucker since Tucker threw the first wrench into Quinn's game. But with Tucker being the comp beast that he is, will this Boston native actually go home? Here's everything to know as well as what you can expect!
Cedric volunteering as a pawn may blow up in his face
Because Quinn didn't want to get too much blood on his hands, he couldn't decide on a strong third nominee to put on the block. Rather than take a stab at Tucker's strongest ally, Rubina, he opted to take up Cedric's offer to put Cedric on the block with the idea that Cedric would win the Golden Power of Veto and shut out one of Tucker's two chances of being on the block.
Unfortunately for Quinn, Cedric, and the rest of their allies (The Collective), they grossly underestimate Tucker, as Tucker was able to secure the Golden Power of Veto this week.
Tucker toiled with the idea of not using the Veto on himself (again) since he knew that Quinn would renominate Rubina Bernabe once he used it. Even so, Tucker played it risky before and there was no guarantee he would be lucky again. Tucker used the Veto on himself, in the end.
As expected, Quinn renominated Rubina in place of Tucker. But much to his surprise, it doesn't seem that the house is completely on board with the idea of sending Rubina home just yet. After all, Cedric and Makensy are much better competitors, and sending one home now can save them a world full of trouble next time.
It all goes down tonight. Will Makensy be the one to leave the house this week? Is it Rubina's turn? Or is it time to say goodbye to Cedric, a week after his "clean" HOH? More importantly, which of these three houseguests will win the BBAI Arena competition? Only time will tell!
Be sure to tune in to a brand-new episode of Big Brother season 26 tonight, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS!