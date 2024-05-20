Bridgerton filming locations: The spots that are transformed into Regency-era London
Bridgerton is back with a bold new Season 3, which also includes some great new filming locations! Just where in England do the producers go to recreate the Regency era?
Filming a period show is always a challenge, especially in England. While much of the British countryside can look like the 19th century, there are still a lot of modern places that could throw it off. Finding the right spots for Bridgerton is difficult as the show tries to replicate the Regency era despite the modern influences from music to characterization.
The producers have utilized a wide range of spots across England for filming previous seasons, usually some lush estates and a few areas of London. While a few places have to be recreated via soundstages, the show prefers to stick to as many real places as they can. They have to dress up a little to make them look like they were in olden times, but it’s impressive how they don’t have to do too much.
So it’s a great showcase of lavish locations. Where exactly is Season 3 of Bridgerton filmed?
Bridgerton Season 3 has a lot of locations
Per the BBC themselves, Season 3 expanded the usual filming locations, which included several new spots. Still used is the legendary Ranger’s House in Greenwich, which fills in for Bridgerton’s Governor’s Square manor. Lady Danbury’s Estate is the Holburne Museum in Bath, the lavish repository for 10,000 objects from jewels to books, a great spot for the manor. Bath also provides the Royal Crescent, which is used for the Featherington household. Also, the RAF Halton base is used for the interiors of the Bridgerton family home.
Wilton House is familiar to fans of The Crown, as the Sailsbury estate pops up in almost every episode of Bridgerton. With the huge ballrooms and lavish gardens, it has been the seat of the Earls of Pembroke for over 400 years. It was also used as the façade for the Duke of Hastings’ residence, as well as the dining room of Clyvedon Castle. It’s fun that this one location can stand in for so many of Bridgerton’s fancy spots. Hampton Court Palace is also used for royal court scenes.
Speaking to Digital Spy, locations manager Tony Hood spoke of using Grimsthorpe Castle for the Season 3 premiere ball as it would fit the new character Lord Hawkins. “We had to bring in changes that weren’t typical of a Regency house. We reasoned that Hawkins would have gone for something a little bit strange.” Osterley Park in Middlesex, known as “The ‘Palace of Palaces,” was used for the big Full Moon Ball sequence.
Kingston Bagpuize in Oxfordshire, the beautiful Squerryes Court gardens and Basildon Park in Berkshire (home to new character Lady Tilley Arnold) are also fresh locations chosen for their appeal. For example, Basildon Park made sense, as Arnold wouldn’t want to be amid the folks in London.
There’s also spots like the docks, Woburn Walk’s shop district (which is altered from its modern setting to something matching the period) and White’s the gentleman’s club in North Mymms Park, Hertfordshire. That’s not mentioning other locations in London and Bath used for brief scenes.
It’s possible Season 3 has a few surprise locales to go with the plot twists but this showcases the amazing depth of the production and how Bridgerton Season 3 boasts some fantastic locations that makes this show a hit.
Bridgerton Season 3 streaming on Netflix.