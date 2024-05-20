It won't be long now! Here’s when Bridgerton season 3 comes back with new episodes
Dearest, readers. For the first time since Bridgerton debuted on Netflix, the streamer has unfortunately decided to split season 3 into two parts. That means on May 16, 2024, we got the first four episodes of Penelope and Colin's love story. So when does the series return with season 3 part 2?
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drops in June 2024
The good news is that we won't have to wait very long now until the second half of the season arrives. Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will begin streaming on Thursday, June 13, 2024. That's exactly one month after the first half dropped. It's not really known why Netflix decided to split the 8-episode season into two parts. The two previous installments were all a binge-watch. Well, what can we do? All we can do is wait patiently. Thankfully though, it's not a very long time until the final four episodes will be on our screens!
- Return date: June 13, 2024
- Release time: 12 a.m. PT
- Stream it on: Netflix
Episode titles
- Episode 5, "Tick Tock"
- Episode 6, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton"
- Episode 7, "Joining of Hands"
- Episode 8, "Into the Light"
Release time by time zones (U.S.)
- Pacific: 12 a.m. PT
- Eastern: 3 a.m. ET
- Central: 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT
International time zones
- Brazil: 4 a.m. BRT
- England: 8 a.m. BST
- Ireland: 8 a.m. BST
- South Africa: 9 a.m. SAST
- Dubai, UAE: 11 a.m. GST
- India: 12: 30 p.m. IST
- South Korea: 4 p.m. KST
- Sydney, Australia: 5 p.m. AEST
It's really sad to say this, but honestly Bridgerton season 3 has been pretty disappointing so far. Penelope and Colin are definitely not the focus of the story, as they should be. And as their predecessors were. That's the format that makes the Regency-era series work and stand out from other shows. This time around, we just have way too many side stories playing out, and even the introduction of multiple potential romances - Francesca and Lord Kilmartin, Violet and Marcus Anderson, and Benedict and Tilley Arnold.
Penelope and Colin didn't get the time or chance to really build to that friends to lovers that we were promised. The lessons were rushed (and basically non-existent), the episodes are jam-packed with too many other characters, and time was wasted with Penelope being courted by Lord Debling for like two minutes. I was really looking forward to this season, and it had the potential to be a great one, right after season 1.
I really hope that Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will shift the focus onto Penelope and Colin, and that the writers remember who this story is all about. Because while I enjoy seeing some of the other characters, that doesn't mean I want time taken away from the central couple. Everyone is going to get their chance eventually, give Penelope and Colin the time that they deserve. Because frankly at the moment, I hardly feel invested in their relationship at all. I'm really hoping that I'll be able to change my mind in part 2. What about you?
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drops Thursday, June 13, 2024 on Netflix.