Yes, Bridgerton season 3 deserves the hype! Here's what you need to know about the Netflix show
Friends to lovers. What better trope is there? Well, enemies to lovers is also a favorite of mine, but we've already gotten that in the first two seasons of Bridgerton with Daphne and Simon in season 1, followed by Anthony and Kate in the second season. Next up is Mr. Colin Bridgerton and Miss Penelope Featherington who might find a true love match with each other. Here's all you need to know about Bridgerton season 3, and keep reading to know why we think it's definitely worth the hype!
Bridgerton season 3 details
Bridgerton season 3 release schedule
The third season of the beloved Regency-era series has been split into two parts on Netflix. The first four episodes of the 8-episode season will begin streaming on Thursday, May 16, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT. Then, we'll have to wait a few weeks until the final four drop on Thursday, June 13 at the same release time. Below we shared the schedule and episode titles:
- Episode 1, "Out of the Shadows" - May 16
- Episode 2, "How Bright the Moon" - May 16
- Episode 3, "Forces of Nature" - May 16
- Episode 4, "Old Friends" - May 16
- Episode 5, "Tick Tock" - June 13
- Episode 6, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" - June 13
- Episode 7, "Joining of Hands" - June 13
- Episode 8, "Into the Light" - June 13
I'm not a big fan of when Netflix splits seasons, especially ones this short, into two parts. Sometimes for certain shows and stories it works, but I don't think it does for Bridgerton. The series is one that's better to binge watch. But I'm definitely not waiting until June 13 to watch them all. Once a new installment is out, I'm on it! Though I do wish this split wasn't happening. The third season has the same episode count as Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2.
What is the new season about? (And the book it's focused on)
For the past two seasons, we've seen Penelope and Colin in their respective stories and how much the two characters have grown. This will continue and I'm sure come to a head in Bridgerton season 3 as they're the couple we're focusing on this time around! The historical romance has seen Colin go off on his many travels, but will he finally set roots? And Penelope has a huge secret. She's Lady Whistledown. And the author hasn't always been very kind to the Bridgertons. Will Colin find out about Penelope's alter ego?
Of course the synopsis doesn't give that answer away. but we have plenty to look forward to! This includes Penelope ready to let go of her feelings for Colin - which I'm sure is more easier said than done - and find herself a husband "far away from her mother and sisters" and one who will allow her to continue to write, per they synopsis. But her flirting skills aren't up to par, and that's where Colin steps in to help his friend. Though perhaps, he'll start to realize his feelings aren't just friendly. We shared the synopsis and trailer below:
"From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.
Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."
I mean, have you seen a prettier and more dramatic trailer? I love the music! Penelope has always been beautiful, but honestly she truly shines in that very noticable black and green dress. Clearly she's attracted more eyes on her, including Colin. Her new color palette and hairstyles are breathtaking and really suit her. Her colors sort of match the ones the Bridgerton girls like to wear. Was that a conscious decision on her end? I truly think there's going to be a big amount of yearning between these two, and I can't wait to see it!
The full cast list
There were many familiar faces, as well as some new ones in the trailer. Here's the official cast list for Bridgerton season 3:
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
- Harriet Cains as Philippa Finch
- Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
- Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton (recast role, took over from Ruby Stokes)
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kate, Viscountess Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix
- Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
- Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley
- Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
- New: Sam Phillips as Lord Debling
- New: Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
- New: James Phoon as Harry Dankworth
- New: Hannah New as Lady Tilley Arnold
Based on the trailer, Lord Debling may catch Penelope's eye. Is this going to lead to Colin being jealous? Hmm. It's a quick glimpse, but we see Marcus and Violet smiling at each other. Perhaps sparks will fly between the two. And Harry is seen with Prudence. Perhaps a new suitor then. Lady Tilley isn't seen in the trailer, though she is hanging around Benedict in the promotional images. Is this a new love interest for the handsome gentleman? Check it out, and some others, below:
The Bridgerton books
There are eight Bridgerton siblings, which means there's eight Bridgerton books. Each one focuses on one of them. In the first two seasons, the series was following the order of the novels. In fact, season 3 should have been Benedict's love story as his tale is the third book in author Julia Quinn's novels. However, the romantic show decided to skip his story (for now), and move on to the fourth adaptation - Romancing Mister Bridgerton. And actually the Lord Debling character (seen below) was created for the series. He wasn't in the novels.
Honestly as a show-only fan, I think this definitely works out. I love Benedict and am excited for his story to play out. But if I had to take one more season of Penelope yearning for Colin, it would have turned me off from the potential couple and would have just felt repetitive. This way, we can get their love story without it feeling that way. What also helps is that Penelope is not a new character. She's one who we've seen since day 1. So it's helped us viewers connect with her and Colin. I definitely don't agree with all her decisions and deceptions, but we can also kind of see where she's coming from. At least most of the time. Will it all come to a head? We're going to find out soon enough!
The good news is that creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes is committed to adapting all the Bridgerton books! Thankfully, Netflix has already confirmed a fourth season, so that's definitely happening. Now whether it's finally Benedict's turn or another of his siblingss' remains to be seen. The streamer hasn't green lit a fifth one and beyond, but honestly I think there's a really good chance we're getting more Bridgerton. The series has been a hit for Netflix and has a large fanbase - both show-only viewers like me, as well as those who read the novels first. Speaking of, here's the order of books:
- The Duke and I (Daphne's story)
- The Viscount Who Loved Me (Anthony's story)
- An Offer From a Gentleman (Benedict's story)
- Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Colin's story)
- To Sir Phillip, With Love (Eloise's story)
- When He Was Wicked (Francesca's story)
- It's in His Kiss (Hyacinth's story)
- On the Way to the Wedding (Gregory's story)
Why you should be watching Bridgerton
Let's be real. Sometimes, there's certain shows that are just overhyped and it can be hard to understand just why they're getting so much attention. But when it comes to Bridgerton, I have nothing but good things to say about this series! It's truly a gem, or diamond if you prefer. If you know, you know.
What makes it stand out for me is that each season, it's a different love story. So this keeps things fresh and interesting. There's still plenty of time to connect and continue to see previous characters, they don't completely disappear. Like how Daphne appeared in season 2 and Kate and Anthony will be in the third season. But the main focus of the story shifts, and I think that really helps the historical romance stay on top.
The representation on the production is also top notch. Interracial couples are normalized in the ton, and everyone has an opportunity and could be a lord or lady no matter what your background is. There's not questions or hesitations, and I truly wish this was the type of society we had in real life. The portrayal of this diversity is so important, and one of the main reasons why I love the show.
Finally, if you're like me and love, love, this is definitely the series for you! From the enemies to lovers trope, Pride and Prejudice-esque vibes, and now most recently a friends to lovers story, there's something for every fan. And there's still so many more Bridgerton tales to go! And when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 specifically, I'm really looking forward to Colin (hopefully) finally realizing his feelings, Penelope giving him a bit of a hard time so he learns his lesson, this big secret hanging between the couple, and the love story we've been waiting to see with them both since the start. I'm so excited!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news about Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix!