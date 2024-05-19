Bridgerton season 3, episode 3 recap "Forces of Nature"
Just when you think things can't get worse for Penelope, they actually get better. In Bridgerton season 3 episode 3, Penelope catches the attention of a charming and peculiar Lord Debling.
The only problem is Cressida is also seeking his hand in marriage. Whilst Penelope's sisters continue their quest to get pregnant, Francesca, Violet, and Benedict Bridgerton may have found some new love interests.
There is a lot to talk about so let's begin with a dream sequence.
Lord Debling
The episode opens with a rather steamy and romantic dream between Colin and Penelope. While you'd think this is Penelope's dream, it is actually Colin's.
The dream has obviously rattled the young bachelor, causing him to sleep in the next morning. He seems frazzled and unlike himself to the point where when he and Penelope meet, their conversation is less fluid and more awkward than ever.
Penelope thanks Colin for his help and asks that they stay away from each other, as to not cause more damage than Lady Whistledown has already done. Colin is surprised but agrees, even though he can't seem to stop watching her.
The two, along with many of the same characters we've been watching all season, attend an evening party. After Penelope's attempt to speak to some gentlemen fails, (honestly they aren't worth any woman's time) she finds herself grabbing a drink and meeting Lord Debling.
From what we learn of him early on in the episode, he's a man who enjoys nature and animals. He has money and is very well-spoken, if not a little awkward.
He and Penelope seem to hit it off, however, Lord Debling also catches the attention of Cressida, who is desperate to find a husband. She enlists Eloise's help to capture his attention and to learn as much about his interests as possible.
As the ton gathers to see the unveiling of a hot air balloon, Penelope searches for Lord Debling but alas Cressida ensnares him with Eloise at her side. Penelope engages in conversation with the trio, but can't seem to keep up with Cressida's memorized information.
As this is going on one of Penelope's sisters tries to be intimate with her husband but is caught, releasing one of the many ropes holding the hot air balloon down. With the wind picking up, the other ropes give way leaving Penelope to be crushed by the hot air balloon basket.
Colin, Benedict, and others prevent this from happening whilst Lord Debling protects Penelope. Desperate, Cressida fakes an injury to capture his attention once more.
Has Violet, Francesca, and Benedict found love?
At the same event, Benedict meets Lady Tilley Arnold while escaping eligible young ladies and their mothers. The distinguished older woman is joined by a room of gentlemen discussing the achievement of the hot air balloon.
You can probably see where this is going. Benedict may be finding himself yet another lover, but time will tell.
Speaking of love, the next person we have to mention is Francesca, who has gained the attention of Queen Charlotte but was not technically named the Diamond of the First Water. She's been courting Lord Samadani per Queen Charlotte's recommendation, although she is not thrilled by him.
When she retreats for some peace and quiet, Francesca meets a man doing the same thing. The two share in the quiet, seemingly getting on well enough in the silence before she returns to the party.
We will later come to learn that the young man is the Earl of Kilmartin. At the same party, Violet captures the attention of Marcus, Lady Danbury's brother, and her esteemed guest.
It doesn't take long for audiences to learn that he too is a widow. However, audiences also notice that Lady Danbury seems to dislike her brother very much.
Is Colin too late?
With all of this going on it can be hard to keep up with Will and Alice Mondrich, who are getting accustomed to their new life. However, it's coming at a cost as Will misses working at his club.
When he tries to return to work, he is told that men of his title and wealth do not work. It's becoming clear that Will must choose between his past life as a club owner and his new life as a man of wealth and status.
Last but not least is Colin, oh Colin. The man is so obviously in love with Penelope and can hardly function.
He tries to distract himself by hanging out with the chaps and indulging in other pleasures, but nothing seems to work. As he notices Penelope's budding romance with Lord Debling he seeks his mother's advice, asking if a romance can blossom from friendship.
Violet and her deceased husband Edmund began their relationship as friends. She advises her son as best as she can, noticing that he has fallen for Penelope.
When Colin decides to confess his feelings to Penelope he freezes. Lord Debling asks Penelope for a dance, leaving Colin to watch longingly.
Thoughts on Bridgerton season 3 episode 3
This is it folks. With only one episode left of part 1, I can't help but wonder if Colin and Penelope will confess their feelings for each other before part 2.
Even though we know Colin and Penelope will eventually, at the very least, get engaged, I can't help but hope it won't drag out to the point where we'll wait for part 2. As far as Lord Debling goes the man is very kind and sweet.
He is older than Penelope but seems to truly admire her honesty and value Penelope for who she is. Most gentlemen seem to desire the prettiest or wealthiest woman, regardless of their personality.
It's sweet to see Penelope come out on top for once, even if it is not with Colin. As Cressida continues to change and become an actual lady, we can see the grip her parents have on her.
She is one step away from having an arranged marriage and that's never ideal. As for the other romances, it is not surprising to see Benedict in the arms of another woman but when will this man settle down?
I feel as though he's had more actual relationships than any of his other siblings thus far. Even if some of those relationships were short-lived.
Will Lady Tilley Arnold capture his heart, or will she be another mere blip in his extremely long romance resume? Violet may have also found love again in Marcus, but will Lady Danbury put a stop to it?
If so, it may become the ideal time for Violet to reveal that she knows of Lady Danbury's affair with her father Lord Ledger. For some reason, that whole plot point from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been completely ignored, if not forgotten.
I'm anxiously excited to learn how season 3 part 1 ends and grateful the wait won't be too long for part 2.
You can watch Bridgerton season 3 part 1 now on Netflix.