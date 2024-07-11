Can you stream the 2024 ESPYS? (How to watch)
Awards shows are great fun! It's an awesome time for us fans to celebrate some of our favorite stars. The most common ones are the Oscars for film, Emmys for television, and multiple ceremonies to honor those in music. But there aren't many sports-centered awards shows. So if you're itching for one, you're in luck! The 2024 ESPYS are just what you're looking for.
The awards ceremony will be on live tonight, July 11, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The event runs for three hours. So how can you tune in? Are the ESPYS 2024 available to stream? Unfortunately, the answer is, no. At least not in the traditional sense. The event will be broadcast on ABC exclusively. That means that you'll either need a cable provider, or a subscription to one of the following platforms:
- FuboTV
- DIRECTV
- YouTube TV
- Hulu + Live TV
- Sling TV
Technically, the providers mentioned above are considered streamers. But when most of us think of a streaming service, it's Hulu, Max, Prime Video, etc. that comes to mind. Not FuboTV or YouTube TV. Those are more closely associated with networks, like ABC in this case. And so that's why I say the event tonight isn't streaming in the traditional sense. If you try to go watch it on Hulu, you won't find it. Another option is to go through the ESPN streaming hub. But, there's a catch. It's not available in all markets and you need cable provider credentials to access it.
So I'm sorry to say that if you don't have access to ABC or cable, then you won't be able to tune in to the 2024 ESPYS. The awards show is hosted by former tennis player Serena Williams this year, and was founded in 1993 and is meant to gather top stars in the sports industry, celebrate their achievements from the past year, and honor those nominated for their achievements.
This year's categories and nominees include some of the biggest stars impressing us right now including Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) for Best Athlete - Men's Sports; Coco Gauff (Tennis) in Best Athlete - Women's Sports; Simone Biles in Best Comeback Athlete; the Boston Celtics - NBA in Best Team; Boston Celtics - NBA in Best UFC Fighter; and more.
The ESPYS 2024 air live tonight, July 11, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.