Chills, pranks, and romance! Here’s what to stream this weekend (Oct. 5)
By Sandy C.
From new episodes of current favorites to new series, there’s plenty to stream this weekend and Show Snob is here to be your guide!
There aren’t too many new shows dropping on a streaming platform this week, but that’s okay because we’ve got plenty of recently released episodes to catch up on. For starters, we’ve got the reboot of Scare Tactics on USA Network, hosted by Jordan Peele. This is the perfect series to kick off the Spooky Season. But if you’re not into scary pranks, how about Heartstopper? Love and friendship are never out of style if you ask me. The third season is now streaming on Netflix.
Here are more weekend of Oct. 5 highlights, followed by a detailed list of what’s new, when, and where to stream it if you’d like to just skip to the info!
The Franchise on Max
If satire comedies are your thing, you must watch The Franchise on Max. The series premieres on Sunday, Oct. 6, on HBO (streaming as well on Max), and stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, and others. The story follows an underappreciated and overworked film crew working on the production of a superhero franchise.
The first episode, titled “Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye,” of The Franchise will stream on Oct. 6, followed by one weekly episode each Sunday. Check out the trailer for the comedy, below:
Grotesquerie on Hulu
Grotesquerie is already four episodes in as it has been releasing two each week. All four episodes are streaming on Hulu and they include Travis Kelce’s acting debut! It’s a thrilling series that I would describe as an upgrade of American Horror Story. The story did lose its focus in the third episode but has since shifted back. Fingers crossed it continues to go down the right path.
New episodes of Grotesquerie air on FX Wednesday nights, but are available to stream on Hulu the following day. Just don’t wait too long to watch or you’ll risk bumping into spoilers online!
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez
Finally, if you are behind American Sports Story, this weekend is your chance to catch up! At the time of this writing, you are only four episodes behind. Go stream these on Hulu before episode five sneaks up on you. The sports drama stars Josh Andres Rivera, Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, and others in the controversial story about former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.
Everything to stream this weekend
- Heartstopper season 3 is now streaming on Netflix
- Grotesquerie episodes 1-4 are streaming on Hulu
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez episodes 1-4 are streaming on Hulu
- Scare Tactics episode 1 is streaming on Hulu
- The Franchise season 1 premieres Oct. 6 on HBO and Max