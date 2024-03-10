Christopher Nolan has been nominated for 8 Oscars, but has he ever won?
Christopher Nolan is a big name in the film industry for his innovative movies that make you think like you've never before, while providing a unique story in each piece of work he takes on. The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony airs tonight, March 10, 2024, on ABC and that has us thinking whether the director has ever won an Academy Award.
Including this year, the infamous filmmaker has been nominated a total of eight times. Surly, he's one at least once right? You'd actually be shocked to learn that Christopher Nolan has never won an Oscar. Can you believe it? I really can't! I mean these awards show feature snubs all the time. But it's hard to wrap you head around the fact that he's never received that recognition.
Memento. Inception. Dunkirk. These, and so many of his other movies, are all amazing films. Though it's that trio where he's gotten the nominations before. But somehow the director did not take home a win for any of them. However I think the tide is turning this year just by the looks of the other awards ceremonies in 2024.
Oppenheimer and Nolan himself have dominated the wins. I think this year is going to be the filmmaker's year, continuing to conquer the awards and perhaps get the biggest one. He certainly deserves it! In terms of just his awards, Nolan has been nominated in three Academy Awards categories for the biographical film: Best Motion Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Below we shared his full list of nominations:
Memento
- Best Original Screenplay
Inception
- Best Picture
- Best Original Screenplay
Dunkirik
- Best Picture
- Best Director
Oppenheimer
- Best Picture
- Best Director
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Best Actor: Cillian Murphy
- Best Actor in a Supproting Role: Robert Downey Jr.
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Emily Blunt
- Best Cinematography
- Best Costume Design
- Best Film Editing
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Best Music (Original Score)
- Best Production Design
- Best Sound
The Oscars 2024 awards ceremony airs tonight, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. Stream on Hulu the next day. For a full list of nominees, head over to the Academy Awards website.