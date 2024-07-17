Citadel: Diana gets release date, teaser, and more (Everything we know about the Prime Video series)
The world of Citadel is about to expand with the brand-new Citadel: Diana series! Get a peek at the Italian spin-off of the spy thriller!
One of the biggest shows of 2023 (as in $200 million budget big), Citadel was created by the Russo Brothers, well known for the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame hits and Netflix's The Gray Man. Set in 2030, it imagined that there was a powerful spy agency named Citadel that was wiped out by rival enemies, Manticore. The few survivors were rendered amnesiac and did not recall their lives until two (Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra) reunited and tried to fight off Manticore.
The show was a big success with a second season ordered. It was also revealed that several spinoffs are planned for other countries and now Prime Video is releasing the first in Citadel: Diana. So what is it about?
When does Citadel: Diana premiere?
Citadel: Diana, which is a total of six-episodes, is set to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The whole season will drop on that day. A joint production between Amazon MGM and Italy, this show seems set to expand on the world of Citadel and provide some wild turns for the spy franchise.
What is the spy series about?
The show revolves around Diana (Matilda De Angelis), a Citadel agent who had infiltrated Manticore. But when Citadel was wiped out, Diana found herself trapped as one of the enemy. She's hoping to fight back but the only ally she has is the son of Manticore's Italian boss. As Diana finds herself in a war between Manticore and other European crime families, she has to figure out if there's anyone she can trust. We shared the official synopsis and teaser video below:
"Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who's vying for leadership against the other European families."
Who stars in Citadel: Diana?
The cast is packed with Italian actors, with De Angelis as Diana. Lorenzo Cervasio plays Edo, her one ally with Maurizo Lombardi as the head of Italian Manticore and making some power plays. The rest of the characters haven't been confirmed yet, but they look to add to the show's excitement.
- Matilda De Angelis as Diana
- Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo
- Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani
- Julia Piaton
- Thekla Reuten
- Daniele Paoloni
- Bernhard Schütz
- Filippo Nigro
Check out more first-look images of the cast below!
Citadel: Diana premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 with all six episodes on Prime Video.