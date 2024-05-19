Yes, Claudia from Interview With the Vampire was recast (and yes, that's okay)
The first season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to the seductive, dark, and all-around complicated world of Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man who agrees to be turned into a vampire in an attempt to end his human suffering. But just because he's a vampire doesn't mean Louis is without feelings, and his new reality is incredibly difficult for him to navigate. The series, which just debuted its second season, is based on the Vampire Chronicles novels by Anne Rice.
Throughout the first season, Louis falls deeper in love with Lestat de Lioncourt, the vampire who turned him, and we watch as their toxic romance unfolds. Along the way, they turn a child named Claudia into a vampire to save her from dying in a fire they were partly responsible for, which adds another layer of complexity to their relationship. Louis forms a close bond with Claudia while Lestat feels far away, driving a wedge between the three.
The season 1 finale is a major climax of the story when Louis and Claudia kill Lestat and leave America behind them. Now, in season 2, the pair is starting a new chapter in Paris, where they're closer to Lestat than they realized.
Bailey Bass exited Interview With the Vampire for "unforeseen circumstances"
Less than a year after Interview With the Vampire was renewed for a second season, it was announced that Claudia actress Bailey Bass would be leaving the series. In a statement reported by Variety in March 2023, the 20-year-old talent said she had to exit "due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances." She thanked those involved in the show and wished her replacement "the best of luck in taking over."
Bass had only four acting credits to her name before appearing in the first season of Interview With the Vampire, but if you're a fantasy fan you've likely seen her in another major title — even if you didn't recognize her. She plays Tsireya in the Avatar movie series, debuting in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water. She's set to reprise her role in Avatar 3 and Avatar 4.
We still don't know what exactly forced Bass to exit Interview With the Vampire (it could certainly be scheduling conflicts), but fans were disappointed to hear the news. Others who hadn't heard the news were surprised to see a new actress in the role of Claudia while watching the season 2 premiere last weekend. Yes, it's absolutely jarring to see a recast for any part, but trust me, we're in good hands with new actress Delainey Hayles.
Delainey Hayles is a great Claudia
It was announced at the same time of Bass' departure that Delainey Hayles would be filling in, playing the part of Claudia for season 2 (and hopefully future seasons if AMC renews the show). Similar to Bass, Hayles is a newcomer to the TV scene, having appeared in four titles before joining Interview With the Vampire. Some might recognize her from the ITV show Too Close, which was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award in 2022. Hayles played the character Billie for one episode.
Interview With the Vampire will be Hayles' breakout role, and she deserves it. I was lucky enough to have seen more than just the premiere of the second season, and no, I won't drop any spoilers here, but Hayles is really great. She stands on her own as a scene stealer, which, alongside Jacob Anderson's Louis and Sam Reid's Lestat, is saying something. Her scenes with Anderson are particularly compelling, and I can't wait for everyone to see just how talented she is!
The second season will be a big one for Claudia as she continues to mature and yearn to be with other vampires. In the season premiere, we see just how determined she is to find others like her and Louis, and it's no secret from the trailer that she's going to get her wish. Will this complicate her relationship with Louis? No doubt. But I'm so excited for her to be amongst other vampires and (hopefully) thrive. In an interview with The Wrap, Hayles talked about the evolution of Claudia in the new installment:
"She’s got more life experience now. It’s been her and Louis for so long that you kind of absorb your surroundings, in a way. So I think she has a bit more Louis to her this season."- Delainey Hayles
Hayles believes Louis has made Claudia more empathetic as she's gotten older. "I’m not saying that she didn’t have it in Season 1, but she was very blood-hungry, very pull-the-trigger straightaway," Hayles says. "Whereas now, she thinks about things a bit more before she does or reacts, which I think is a very Louis policy rather than Lestat policy."
In the same interview, Anderson and Reid gushed over Hayles, with Anderson stating: "It’s a really layered, detailed, beautiful performance and I think this season, a lot is Claudia’s season."
While we'll no doubt focus on Louis' love story with Armand in the second season, I totally agree that Claudia's self-discovery will be a major part of the equation. We've already seen it in the premiere episode, and I know fans will be entertained and intrigued by what happens for her next.
New episodes of Interview With the Vampire season 2 are released every Sunday on AMC and AMC+.