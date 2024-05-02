Cobra Kai's final season is so big, Netflix is splitting it into three parts!
Cobra Kai has announced the premiere dates for Season 6. And that’s multiple, as the final season is so big it has to be split into three parts!
It’s funny to look back at folks thinking Cobra Kai was going to be a bad idea. A TV show sequel to the beloved 1984 movie The Karate Kid (and its two sequels), the idea was focusing not on Ralph Macchio’s hero, Daniel LaRusso, but rather on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the bad guy from the original film. His life in a severe downslide, Johnny decided to revive the old Cobra Kai dojo to get back on track.
The show debuted on YouTube Red in 2018 and became a surprise smash hit, not just with viewers but also critics. The series has built up the storylines as Daniel and Johnny have gone from rivals to allies and even redeemed Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), the villain from the second film. It also showcased a new generation of fighters, including Daniel’s daughter, Johnny’s son, and others.
Season 5 ended with Daniel and Johnny finally defeating the ruthless Terry Silver and breaking his hold on Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, Kreese (Martin Kove) faked his death to escape from jail and made plans for payback on Johnny and Daniel.
It was already announced that the show would end in Season 6, with the producers hinting it would be an epic conclusion. And they’re not lying, as Netflix has announced a special release rollout for it!
How many parts are in Cobra Kai Season 6?
Netflix released a special trailer with hints for the final season and also announced that the 15-episode run would be spread over three parts. Part 1 premieres Thursday, July 18; Part 2 will follow on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28; and the “finale event” will drop sometime next year.
"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate."
The show released some promotional images with hints at things from Chozen crashing with the LaRussos to Kreese in Japan, where he seems set to form his own dojo. Meanwhile, the Cobra Kai students are no doubt still overcoming their issues that led to a division in Season 5 and trying to come back together for this championship event.
There’s no doubt the showrunners have been planning to make the final season the best yet, and with 15 episodes and a unique rollout schedule, Cobra Kai is ready to give fans one last kick of action and drama to mark this amazingly successful revival series.
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 premieres Thursday, July 18, on Netflix.