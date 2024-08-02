Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 updates: Is a third season (aka season 18) happening at Paramount+?
By Sandy C.
The Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale is now available to stream on Paramount+ and it leaves us wanting more! That said, what do we know about the show’s future? Is Evolution season 3 (also known as season 18) happening? Here’s everything we know so you don't miss out.
Spoiler alert! Are you not caught up on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3? Please note there are spoilers ahead. We won’t be going into details, but some plot points of the latest season may be revealed.
The Gold Star mystery was solved by the end of the season 3 finale, but that doesn’t mean audiences weren’t left with questions. On the contrary, we were on the edge of our seats, shouting at our screen over Elias Voit (portrayed by Zach Gilford), not knowing if he survived or not. What are your speculations?
The legal drama may be going by a different name, adding Evolution to its title, but it premiered so soon after the season 15 finale on the CBS network that fans have simply continued the season number where it left off. Therefore, fans prefer to refer to Evolution season 2 as season 17, and the next season is season 18 (and so forth).
Yes, Criminal Minds season 18 is happening!
Rejoice, legal drama fans! Criminal Minds: Evolution was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere, so you may have forgotten – but yes, another season is on the way! Can you imagine if it had been canceled and we were left to wonder about Elias Voit?
Now, what we don’t know is when season 18 will premiere. A filming date has not yet been announced, so it’s not easy to predict when we’ll see new episodes. We’re going to give it our best shot, though. So, looking back, the first season dropped on Nov. 24, 2022, and ended on Feb. 9, 2023. Season 2 then premiered on June 6, 2024, and wrapped on Aug. 1. If we expect around the same amount of time between seasons, we will be seeing new episodes in mid to late 2025.
As soon as we learn more details, you’ll be the first to know! In the meantime, it’s nice to have confirmation that a new season is happening! If you did miss any episodes this season, go stream them now on Paramount+.