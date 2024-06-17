Cult Massacre and 3 more shows (and new episodes) to stream this week, June 17
By Sandy C.
A new week has arrived, folks! We have a lot of new episodes on the way, as well as new shows to check out. Do you know what you'll be watching? Perhaps a little bit of both? Not sure? Show Snob is here to help. From a new episode of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ to a new chilling documentary on Hulu, we list everything worth watching this week (June 17) so you don't miss the next bit hit.
We will share a list of shows streaming this week, followed by more details for each of our favorites. But first, let's rewind. Do you have any favorites so far this month? Mine would have to be Dark Matter and Presumed Innocent, both streaming on Apple TV+. The streamer has been a real winner lately. We can't wait to see what else it has for subscribers in the coming months. Bridgerton on Netflix and The Boys on Prime Video have also been big hits.
Now, before diving into all the details, here's a quick list of this week's biggest shows on streaming.
- House of the Dragon season 2 premiere is now streaming
- New episodes of Love Island USA season 6 all week
- Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown, June 17
- My Life is Murder, June 17
- Dark Matter episode 8, June 19
- Presumed Innocent episode 3, June 21
First up, we have the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon that went live on Sunday, June 16, so you may have missed it. Don't worry, it just arrived so you are not far behind at all. Once you're all caught up, don't forget there are new episodes of Love Island USA season 6 streaming, with more on the way this week! If you're into reality TV drama, this is the perfect show for you to watch.
Two favorites, Dark Matter and Presumed Innocent are also dropping new episodes this week on Apple TV+. The mystery in Presumed Innocent continues with episode 3 on June 21, and Dark Matter is closer to the end with episode 8 on June 19. And now for what's new...
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown on Hulu
I know I'm not the only Show Snob here who loves a good documentary, and Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown on Hulu seems to be right up our alley! Cult Massacre is a three-part series that details the story of a religious organization led by Jim Jones in South America. It started as a peaceful movement before Jones' true intentions began to show. At the end of it all, things spiraled out of control and nearly one thousand died. Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown is told by survivors of the cult and eyewitnesses, rare and never-before-seen footage is also shared. All three episodes are now streaming on Hulu.
My Life Is Murder season 4 on BBC America
Fans of My Life is Murder have been anticipating the arrival of season 4 and it has finally arrived! Watch the two-episode premiere of season 4 of My Life is Murder only on BBC America. New episodes will follow weekly on BBC America and Acorn TV. Where will you be watching?