Dark Matter and the Top 10 most-streamed shows of the week (May 30-June 5)
By Sandy C.
What have you been busy watching on streaming lately? Is it the psychological drama Eric on Netflix or are you catching up on Prime Video’s Fallout? Let’s find out if what you’re streaming made it to the Top 10 most-streamed shows of the week of May 30 through June 5.
Shoutout to Reel Good for sharing what everyone is watching with us. I was surprised to find Apple TV+’s Dark Matter so high on the list (at number two). Don’t get me wrong, I love the sci-fi drama, but this genre can be hit-and-miss with audiences. It’s not often that sci-fi shows are an instant hit, so I'm glad Dark Matter is getting the attention it deserves! There are still several episodes of the drama left so I strongly recommend you start watching if you haven’t already.
One series I was expecting to find higher on the list is Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown. The highly anticipated third season premiered on June 2 but has not broken into the top five most-streamed shows. In its defense, it could need more time to pick up. I guess we’ll see in a few more weeks!
Top 10 most-streamed shows of the week (May 30-June 5)
- Eric on Netflix
- Dark Matter on Apple TV+
- The Acolyte on Disney+
- Evil on Netflix
- Tires on Netflix
- Fallout on Prime Video
- Hacks on Max
- Under the Bridge on Hulu
- Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+
- Outer Range on Prime Video
What do you think about the list of top 10? Which of the listed shows are you currently watching? Surprisingly, Evil is trending on Netflix when only the first two seasons are streaming there. Evil season 3 and season 4 are streaming on Paramount+, so you’d think the series would be trending on there, instead. Another trending series from Netflix is Tires, and I’ll admit this is the first time I hear about it. Am I missing out? It comes in at number five on this list, so maybe I should give it a watch!
Do you have any predictions of how the Top 10 will look like next week? Which shows will fall and which will rise? Be sure to check out Reel Good for their list of top trending movies, too.