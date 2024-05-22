Dark Matter on Apple TV+ remembers Arturo Gamino (Dedication explained)
A new episode of Dark Matter was released today on Apple TV+, and that's episode 4. If you tuned in and watched until the end, you may have noticed a title card at the end with the words "In memory of our friend, and Greens Foreman, Arturo Gamino." This is a dedication card, indicating that someone who worked on the sci-fi thriller passed away. Who was Arturo Gamino and what was his role on the show?
Who was Arturo Gamino on Dark Matter?
As the title card suggests, Gamino was a greens foreman. This means his responsibilities on set included anything to do with "green" or natural objects like plants, grass, trees, and flowers. These could be natural, as well as dressing sets with fake rocks, flowers, and other greenery to help make the story come alive onscreen.
A greens foreman oversees this department, and a greensman is also considered to be a part of the art department. These are all small details, but they can really make a difference for us viewers. If something looks off, missing, or unnatural, we're going to notice it. That means this is a very importatnt job.
Gamino was born July 9, 1986 and passed away on June 24, 2023 at the age of 36. He's from Cicero, Illinois and is survived by his husband Lenin Fabricio Guraman, his father Eutimio Gamino, brother Cristobal, sister Veronica, and other beloved family members. A cause of death is not known at this time.
Dark Matter is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Blake Crouch. The author created and wrote the scripts of the series, bringing his own novel to life on television. Jacque Ben-Zekry serves as one of the producers. On Legacy.com, the two shared a message about their time working with Gamino:
"We had the pleasure of working with Arturo on Dark Matter. We had a lot of hectic, time intensive, complex needs from him and his team. I never once saw anything but positivity and a willingness to work hard from Arturo. Our show was made all the more beautiful because of his work, and our personal working relationships made better by his patience, energy, and kindness.
We are/were so sorry to hear of his passing.
Blake Crouch and Jacque Ben-Zekry"
Based on Gamino's IMDb page, he also worked on the movie Candyman as well as television series' Next, Fargo, and Utopia.
On behalf of the Show Snob community, our thoughts are with his friends and family.