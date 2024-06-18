Dark Matter episode 8 preview: How to stream, new episode synopsis and more
By Sandy C.
The end is quickly approaching, folks! After this week's new episode of Dark Matter, there is only one episode left! That's right, the June 19 episode, titled "Jupiter," is the series finale of the sci-fi drama that has been keeping us on the edge of our seat since day one. Needless to say, you are missing out if you are not watching the Apple TV+ hit series. By now, it's too late to catch up, but we do recommend you binge-watch the series over a long weekend.
If you've been watching since day one, though, I bet you're ready for the penultimate episode, and that's why we're here. But before we dive in, here's your only spoiler alert! Haven't watched it? Please note there are spoilers ahead.
Last week, in episode 7, titled "In the Fires of Dead Stars," viewers got to see the worst of both worlds! Sound the alarm, everybody! Jason 1 and Jason 2 are finally in the same world. We know that Jason 2 is willing to go to extreme lengths to get what he wants, which in this case is stealing Jason 1's family. But not so fast! Jason 1 is just as capable and willing to do anything for his family. The last few moments in episode 7 were intense and we can't wait for episode 8!
Episode 8 Jupiter synopsis
Daniela and Charlie are already mad at Jason 2 for forgetting about Charlie's nut allergy and putting his son's life in danger. Not to mention, Jason 2 expects everyone to just "forgive and forget" so quickly as if his son's life wasn't on the line. Well, Jason 2 isn't making things any better in episode 8. Now that Jason 2 knows Jason 1 is in the same reality, he panics and tells Daniela and Charlie they need to pack up and leave town immediately.
Here's the official synopsis:
"Panicked and cornered, Jason2 tells Daniela and Charlie they need to leave town immediately."
One thing that also caught our eye about this episode, is the return of Ryan. Check out the image above. Jimmi Simpson returns as Ryan Holder. And by the looks of it, he's not happy. The suffering of Ryan continues and my heart can't take it. Before the series is over, can Ryan please be happy?
What time to watch Dark Matter
Dark Matter episode 8, "Jupiter," will be available to stream first thing on Wednesday, June 19, at 12:01 a.m. ET. This is an Apple TV+ exclusive so you'll need an account to watch. A subscription will set you back about $9.99 a month, which is in the lower price range of streaming services.
Dark Matter streams new episodes on Wednesdays on Apple TV+. There are only two chapters left: Episode 8, "Jupiter," streaming on June 19, and episode 9 (the series finale), "Entanglement," on June 26.