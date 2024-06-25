Dark Matter episode 9 preview, synopsis, and how to watch: Don't expect a simple ending
By Sandy C.
Time flies when you're having fun! Or, in this case, when you are really enjoying a new series. We can't believe the Dark Matter series finale is already here! The sci-fi drama is one of Apple TV+'s best. Needless to say, you are missing out if you have not been watching.
Spoiler alert! Please note there are spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on Dark Matter. Go stream any episodes you may have missed before reading along.
Dark Matter dropped on the streamer on May 8 and has premiered a new episode weekly. Since this is a limited series, it is not expected to receive a renewal. Whatever happens in episode 9 is how things end. To say we are not ready to let go is an understatement. But let's get to it!
Will the real Jason please stand up? In episode 8, Jason 2 is going insane with all these versions of himself. He isn't thinking clearly, Jason 2's only objective is to remain in this stolen reality. But the original Jason is not going to give up easily. After all, that's his real family he is fighting for. And now that they have reunited, all that's left to do is get rid of Jason 2, right?
Episode 9 " Entanglement" synopsis
Apple TV+ doesn't reveal too much with the synopsis. In fact, it's not very helpful at all. The only line offered is "The Dessens' world comes crashing down." Yeah, I bet it does! But we're not upset the episode synopsis is short. After all, this is the season finale, it's best to go in knowing as little as possible. And as you can see from the image above, it looks like we have not seen the last of more Jasons. The top image also shows Jason still together with Daniela and Charlie. A family who conquers the multiverse, stays together? Let's hope so!
What time to watch the Dark Matter finale
Episode 9, titled "Entanglement," drops on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 26, at 12:01 a.m. ET (11:01 p.m. on Tuesday for those in central time). Will you be watching as soon as the episode arrives or save it for later on in the day or week? If it's the latter, be sure to avoid social media or you'll risk bumping into spoilers online! And remember, this is an Apple TV+ exclusive so you need a subscription to watch. Priced at $9.99 a month, it is on the lower price range of streaming services.