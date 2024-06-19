When is the Dark Matter series finale on Apple TV+?
Dark Matter episode 7 was a great episode that finally sees Jason back in his world, while we're left with a great cliffhanger. And honestly if there's one thing that stands out about this Apple TV+ series, it's that it does cliffhangers so well! Jason2 finds out that Jason is back in his reality, and definitely looks nervous about it. I can't wait to see what happens next!
While it does feel like we're close to the end, we're not at the last episode quite yet. We actually have two more to go. So episode 8 drops today on June 19, with the finale coming the following week. So what date do you need to set on you calendar? The Dark Matter series finale begins streaming Wednesday, June 26, 2024 on Apple TV+.
- Episode #: 9
- Finale release date: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Release time: 12 a.m. ET
- Stream it on: Apple TV+
The nice thing about Apple TV+ is that it only has one plan, you don't have to choose between a with ads or no ads tier. You can subscribe to the streamer for $9.99/month following a 7-day free trial. And when you're watching, there's already the opportunity to skip the commercials right at the beginning of an episode. And that's just the platform promoting its other content.
Now that Jason's made it back home, that's one of the biggest series questions we've had watching Dark Matter solved. Now some of the remaining questions are what will happen when Jason and Jason2 come face to face, who will Daniela and Charlie believe, and how is the family going to potentially get rid of Jason2? He's become such an annoying problem, he has got to go already. I'm sure it's leading up to an exciting end!
It's unlikely there will be a Dark Matter season 2. The series is billed as a limited series. All of the episodes, including the finale, have been made available to press and so I've already seen episode 9. Without giving away spoilers, the episode does end the way the book it's based on does by author Blake Crouch (who is also the creator and showrunner of the sci-fi drama). So I'm assuming a second season isn't happening. But I could be wrong. You never know if there's more room to explore another chapter of this story if the author wants to.
Dark Matter streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.