Disclaimer, Before, and 5 more shows to stream on Apple TV+ this October 2024
By Sandy C.
A new month means there are brand new shows on the way for us to stream, and Apple TV+ is never one to fall behind. From the thriller Disclaimer to the highly anticipated second season of Shrinking, there’s plenty to watch.
The year 2024 has been a great one for Apple TV+. If you are subscribed to the streamer, you know exactly what I’m talking about. We’ve had Bad Monkey, another intense season of Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, and Presumed Innocent – just to name a few! No, we didn’t get a new season of Severence, unfortunately, but we did at least get a teaser. We’ll have to wait until 2025 to enjoy the second season of Severance. But, in the meantime, I’d say Apple TV+ has a lot in store to keep us entertained.
Disclaimer
At the top of our list, we have Disclaimer, a thriller I am very excited about watching. It stars Cate Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a famous journalist who has climbed her way to the top by writing about “the misdeeds and transgressions of others.” Catherine enjoys her fame and the fortune she has gathered. That is until someone from Catherine’s past decides to take revenge by revealing the author’s dark secrets. The story is based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name, but it is not set to be an exact page-to-screen copy, so expect many surprises whether you have read the novel or not.
Disclaimer will feature a total of seven episodes, with the first two streaming on Oct. 11, followed by one each week. The drama also stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon.
Before
Another drama we’re looking forward to watching is Before, starring Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, and others. The series follows Crystal as Eli, a recently widowed man who works as a child psychiatrist. Eli is struggling with the loss of his wife when a new patient, Noah (Jupe) arrives at his office. The two begin to bond as Eli realizes that there’s a connection between Noah and his past.
Before will include 10 episodes and premieres on Oct. 25 with the first two, followed by new episodes every Friday until the finale on Dec. 20.
Need more to watch? Here’s what we believe will be worth checking out on Apple TV+ in October 2024
- Where’s Wanda?, Oct. 2
- CURSES! Season 2, Oct. 4
- Disclaimer, Oct. 11
- The Land of Sea Women, Oct. 11
- Shrinking Season 2, Oct. 16
- Before, Oct. 25
- Tu Tambien lo Harias, Oct. 30