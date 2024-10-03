Do we need The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finale was certainly explosive and brought with it so much fighting and action. I mean, the season started out with a bang and jumped right into things, and the last episode did not hold back. There were also multiple major character deaths thrown our way! With all that's happened, do we need The Rings of Power season 3 on Prime Video?
The fantasy series has not been officially renewed for a third season by the streamer just yet. However in a recent interview with RadioTimes, executive producer Charlotte Brändström shared that she "can't say much about season 3, but I think there'll be good news soon." The showrunners have also been writing scripts for a possible third season.
So it sounds like even though Prime Video hasn't confirmed a Rings of Power season 3 just yet, it's looking pretty likely. So now the question is, is another chapter of this story necessary? I think, yes. Though the first few episodes jumped right into things, I feel like season 2 overall was a bit slower and it wasn't until the finale where events and the story really picked up once again. I think if a third season were to happen, the writers need to find a better balance in the storytelling.
With that said, I do think a Rings of Power season 3 is still necessary. Sauron still holds great power, Galadriel throws herself off a cliff while being stabbed by Sauron, and to no one's surprise the Stranger finally learns his true identity. And he's Gandalf! Of course we all know just how much of a major character he is in Lord of the Rings. There was also the death of King Durin, which will have ramifications for the dwarves.
So with all these loose ends still around, and Gandalf's history and story just getting started, it would be great to have another season of Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings universe is expansive and detailed, and there's a lot of ground to cover. So I definitely wouldn't mind getting more of this tale and the backstory of what we know from the movies. What do you think? Do you want more of the Prime Video series?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Prime Video.