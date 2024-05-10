Doctor Who season 14 premieres on a different day in the UK (When to watch based on where you live)
Whovians, are you ready? It's almost time for a new doctor and season of Doctor Who! The insanely popular franchise premieres tonight with the first two episodes on Disney+ in the U.S. and other international territories. Though if you're in the U.K., technically the release date is on Saturday due to time zone differences. A little confused? Don't you worry! I've got your back. We're providing a breakdown of what time to tune in to Doctor Who season 14 based on where you live.
How to watch in the U.S. (and other countries) by time zone
As mentioned above, the first two episodes of Doctor Who season 14 will begin streaming tonight, May 10, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Disney+ in the U.S., as well as internationally. After that, one new installment will be released weekly. The debut of these installments joins the Christmas special on the platform, “The Church on Ruby Road,” which is already available to watch. Go catch up on it before the new episodes drop!
So that does mean those of you on the west coast can start tuning in at 4 p.m. PT, while us Midwesterners have to wait until 6 p.m. CT. The British show will also of course be available on Disney+ in the U.K. Though be mindful of the technical release day being Saturday due to the time zone differences. There's a total of 8 episodes this season, and all of them will either stream or air (in the U.K. only) at the same time every week. Check out the release times based on where you live below:
U.S. release times on Disney+
- Eastern - 7 p.m. ET
- Pacific - 4 p.m. PT
- Central - 6 p.m. CT
- Mountain - 5 p.m. MT
- Hawaii - 1 p.m. HST
- Alaska - 3 p.m. AKDT
U.K. release times on BBC iPlayer and BBC One
In the U.K., Doctor Who debuts at midnight on BBC iPlayer. If you'd rather watch on TV instead of streaming, you can also tune in to BBC One later that night starting at 6:20 p.m. BST with episode 1, "Space Babies," followed by the second episode, "The Devil's Chord," at 7:05 p.m. BST.
Saturday, May 11:
- England - 12 a.m. BST (BBC iPlayer), 6:20 p.m. BST (BBC One)
- Scotland - 12 a.m. BST (BBC iPlayer), 6:20 p.m. BST (BBC One)
- Ireland - 12 a.m. IST (BBC iPlayer), 6:20 p.m. IST (BBC One)
- Wales - 12 a.m. BST (BBC iPlayer), 6:20 p.m. BST (BBC One)
Other international release times on Disney+
Finally, if you're outside of the U.K. in countries like Mexico, Italy, and South Korea, the thrilling series will be available on Disney+ depending on your time zone. For some countries, it will be a Friday release like the U.S., while others the episodes begin streaming the next day. We provided a breakdown below:
- Mexico - 5 p.m. CSTM
- Colombia - 6 p.m. COT
- Brazil - 8 p.m. BRT
- Sydney, Australia - 9 a.m. AEST on Saturday, May 11
- Greece - 2 a.m. EEST on Saturday, May 11
- Hong Kong, China - 7 a.m. HKT on Saturday May 11
- Italy - 1 a.m. CET on Saturday, May 11
- Spain - 1 a.m. CET on Saturday, May 11
- South Africa - 1 a.m. SAST on Saturday, May 11
- South Korea - 8 a.m. KST on Saturday, May 11
- Turkey - 2 a.m. TRT on Saturday, May 11
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 3 a.m. GST on Saturday, May 11
Doctor Who season 14 stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in the popular franchise, as well as Millie Gibson as his partner in crime, Ruby Sunday. The duo will use the infamous TARDIS to travel "through infinite adventures across time and space," per the synopsis. We'll witness Regency era, England; "war-torn futures;" and face some dangerous villains.