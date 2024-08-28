Don't expect The Bear season 4 to start filming any time soon
The Bear just wrapped up Season 3 but it sounds like it may be a while before Season 4 arrives! Find out more here!
Folks can continue to debate if The Bear is a drama or a comedy, but it can't be denied that it's one of the hottest shows on TV. The FX/Hulu dramedy focuses on Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who moves back to his home in Chicago following the death of his brother (Frank Grillo). He has a dream to remake the family sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant, corralling a batch of folks to help him out.
The show has been a critical darling since it premiered with its amazing cast, high-powered guest stars, and terrific storytelling that shows Carmy's personal issues as he challenges everyone, including himself, to greatness. It's earned massive accolades, with White winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG, among other awards, along with much of the cast.
Season 3 had Carmy finally opening the Bear restaurant yet discovered how tough keeping it open was while obsessed with turning it into an award-winning destination. That drove off some folks and showed Carmy's inner turmoil.
White is up for another Emmy for the role and fans are eager to see Season 3 coming. Yet it seems it may be a while before it hits.
When would The Bear Season 4 start filming?
Talking to Esquire, White revealed that the show's production is way off. There had been rumors they filmed Seasons 3 and 4 at the same time, but White's words indicate that isn't true and the show isn't expected to get back into production until 2025.
"I'm not sure exactly when. I know it's not going to be until next year. I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time."
This means Season 4 wouldn't arrive on screen until later in 2025 or even possibly early 2026. The long delay may be due to the busy schedules of the cast and the writers wanting to take their time developing the latest season.
White didn't share much on what Season 4 is about but talked about what he hopes will happen. That includes how he'd love to see Sam Rockwell as a guest star and praised creator Chris Storer on his instincts in casting.
"And that's one of the joys of being on the show – Chris loves to have people around who are inspirations to him outside of Hollywood and acting, and sometimes they walk in front of the camera and it always works. Always. It's incredible. I think Chris has a sixth sense about these kind of things – he knows exactly who to put on the show. We've been so lucky so far, and I'm hopeful we will have some more familiar faces in the next season."
So fans of The Bear will have to wait until 2025 for new episodes, but it'll likely be worth it to continue this amazing series.
The Bear seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hulu.