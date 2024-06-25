Here's what happened in The Bear season 2 to prep you for season 3
By Renee Hansen
Carmy and the gang will soon be back in action in the third season of the Emmy Award-winning series The Bear. Get excited because the upcoming season of the FX series will take the anxiety-inducing story to the next level. Before the premiere, below is a refresher of the highlights of season 2.
The Bear's third season will consist of 10 episodes, which will be released simultaneously on Hulu via FX on June 27, 2024. And good news, the series has been renewed for a fourth season.
What happened in The Bear season 2?
The second season of the series begins with renovations to transform the restaurant into a fine dining establishment called The Bear. Even with extra hands on deck, the task quickly becomes overwhelming. At the end of season 1, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) finds $300,000 stashed in tomato cans by his late brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal), but even that much money isn’t enough.
They petition Uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) for the additional funds. He agrees with the promise the money will be paid back in 18 months or he will assume ownership of the establishment.
This season also saw a lot of growth in many of the main characters as they stepped outside of the restaurant and met life on a personal level. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), someone who doesn’t handle change well, turns to a famous basketball coach for comfort as she comes to terms with the feeling her father (Robert Townsend) believes the restaurant will fail. Nat, overwhelmed with paperwork, permits, and inspections, deals with a significant life change along with the huge financial gamble that is The Bear.
Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) struggles to find his place and purpose in the family business. Carmy finally realizes that he needs something other than his career in his life. He discovers he may find some happiness with his childhood crush, Claire (Molly Gordon).
Marcus (Lionel Boyce) travels to Copenhagen to spark inspiration in his confectionary creations. He trains with Carmy’s former colleague Luca (Will Poulter), where he learns many lessons that will be helpful in his career but also many life lessons that will transform him.
One pivotal episode features a flashback scene and a host of guest stars at a Berzatto family Christmas dinner. This episode begins as a festive celebration and slowly unravels into a deeper dive into what makes the members of this family who they are. This season, the show featured many special guests, including Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulsen, Jon Bernthal, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney, Olivia Colman, and more.
The tenth and final episode saw the opening of The Bear. As with any opening night, issues come up that no one could have expected. A chef goes missing, forks run out, and Carmy is locked in the walk-in fridge.
This ends up being a good thing for some as Sydney realizes her calling, Richie steps up, sets aside his ego, and does the job that needs doing, and Marcus discovers his potential. However, viewers are left with the knowledge that he has several missed calls from his mother’s nurse, indicating that she has likely died.
By the end, Carmy is released from his refrigerated prison, only to allow his anger to get the better of him and possibly ruin things with Claire. Otherwise, things end on a fairly high note, but anyone who has ever worked in the food industry knows that can’t last long.
The Bear season 3 premieres on Hulu via FX on June 27.