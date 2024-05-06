Dr. Death and the 4 best shows to stream on Peacock right now
By Sandy C.
The streaming library that Peacock offers may not be as big as its competitors. Netflix, for example, has a seemingly endless content selection. Max is also a popular one, especially for movies. And you can get lost in Hulu's menu for weeks and weeks. However, don't you dare sleep on Peacock! Peacock may be small, but it is mighty. And besides, we strongly believe in quality over quantity.
Which show are you currently streaming on Peacock? Need some suggestions before you pick your next binge-watch? Show Snob has your back! In the list below, we have included a little bit of everything. We've got comedy, drama, true crime, and more! We share a quick list of titles below before diving into more details about each series.
5 must-watch shows to stream on Peacock right now
- The Traitors
- Apples Never Fall
- Girls5eva
- Dr. Death
The Traitors
Let's kick things off with reality TV! If you have never heard of The Traitors, you're missing out! Luckily, this is an ongoing show so you have time to catch up before season 3 arrives -- yes, it has already been renewed for a third season, get excited!
Peacock's The Traitors is such an underrated reality TV gem. And to be honest, I blame this on the fact that it is streaming on Peacock, a platform I'm sure most overlook. The Traitors is hosted by Alan Cumming, enough said, am I right? The premise of the competition show sees reality stars (from the cast of Big Brother, Survivor, and the like) compete in a game of trust. Among the contestants, there are three traitors, and it is up to them to sniff out the traitors before they are eliminated. The first two seasons are streaming now on Peacock, we'll keep you posted on season 3 details!
Apples Never Fall
There were mixed reactions about the way Apples Never Fall wrapped things up. Both new audiences and fans of the book (Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name) expressed their feelings about the controversial ending. Simply put, you either loved it or hated it, but it is worth watching for the rest of the season due to the mystery and performances.
Apples Never Fall sees Joy Delaney's four adult children desperately searching for her after their mom's sudden disappearance. In their search, they begin to uncover secrets about their parents. This is a limited series, all episodes are now streaming.
Girls5eva
If you're not already watching Girls5eva, what are you even doing? Did you enjoy 30 Rock? If so, Girls5eva will be your next jam. We're sort of cheating here, though. The first two seasons of the musical comedy are streaming on Peacock, but its latest season can be found on Netflix after the former decided to part ways with the show. Your loss, Peacock!
Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder 90s girl group who are given a chance at a comeback. Come for the catchy songs, stay for the pitch-perfect ensemble! It stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
Dr. Death
I'll admit that I was not overly excited about watching Dr. Death on Peacock when it was first announced. The trailers and episode previews simply did not pull me in as other shows have. Being the Show Snob that I am, though, I checked it out and boy am I glad I didn't hit skip on this one! The cast? Brilliant! The storytelling? A+. Do yourself a favor and add Dr. Death to your to-watch list, stat.
Dr. Death perfectly blends in drama and true crime (to of my personal favorite genres). The series is based on the podcast of the same name produced by Wondery, which breaks down shocking true stories of medical malpractice. This is an anthology series, so you can watch season 2 first, if you'd like, or start with the first season, both are streaming on Peacock.