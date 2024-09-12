Emily in Paris season 4 episode 6 recap: Last Christmas
By Cody Schultz
Christmas literally comes early for Emily in Paris fans as the season 4 part 2 premiere brings about that magical time of year for the show’s first Christmas episode!
When we last left off, Gabriel found out he wasn’t as close to getting a Michelin star as he thought but the real shocker came when we learned Camille wasn’t actually pregnant. The surprise reveal left us wondering when she’ll finally come clean and just what impact the truth might have on her relationship with Gabriel… and his relationship with Emily.
Before we get into who ends up on the naughty and nice lists, this is a good place to remind everyone that spoilers are ahead so proceed with caution if you haven’t yet watched the midseason premiere.
Emily’s Christmas plans get derailed
As the season opens, Christmas is almost upon us and Emily is all set to fly back to Chicago to spend the holidays with her family. Much to our surprise, we learn that Gabriel is not accompanying Emily to Chicago as he’s going to be spending Christmas with Camille and her family. It turns out, Camille hasn’t told him the truth which is why he’s spending Christmas with her family. Despite Emily making it clear she wishes he would come to Chicago with her, Gabriel just keeps throwing out flags redder than Rudolph's nose in putting Camille before Emily.
When Emily makes it to the airport, she’s surprised to discover that she’s been upgraded to business class courtesy of Slyvie… only to find out she won’t get to experience flying business class back to Chicago when her flight home is canceled.
After her flight is canceled, Camille’s dad invites her to join their family for Christmas after overhearing Gabriel say he’ll come back to Paris to spend the holiday with her – an invitation that does not go over well with Camille or her mother.
From the moment Emily arrives at Camille’s family cabin, it’s clear this is not going to be a holly jolly Christmas.
Do Emily and Gabriel break up in Emily in Paris?
As Christmas unfolds, it becomes quite clear that Emily and Gabriel are not in a good place at all. Who’d have thought that Camille’s brother would end up being the voice of reason when he bluntly tells Emily she’s the mistress in the relationship and always will be, after all, it’s not Emily’s family Gabriel is spending Christmas with.
Emily decides to join Camille and Gabriel on the slopes for some skiing, and it doesn’t take long for Camille to distract Gabriel from helping Emily by starting down the hill to race him. Rather than staying by Emily’s side, Gabriel races off after Camile leaving Emily behind to fend for herself.
After several falls, Emily meets a charming Italian guy named Marcello, who helps guide her safely down the slopes. Just as they get a little flirty, they part ways just in time for Emily to spot Gabriel and Camille cozying and our girl rightfully puts Gabriel on blast for leaving her stranded at the top of the mountain.
Gabriel brushes off Emily’s rightful frustrations by saying he was just worried about Camille, which is when Emily reminds him Camille is a grown woman who self-identifies as an expert skier. When Camille butts in, Emily says this doesn’t concern her, but Gabriel quickly interjects that she’s having his baby and this does concern her which is when Camille’s brother’s comments really sink in for her: she’s Gabriel’s mistress and that’s all she’ll be. While they keep trying to make this work, Emily tells Gabriel it’s not going to so it’s time for them to wake up.
She leaves him and Camille both behind on the slopes as she storms off, ending their relationship just as quickly as it officially began again this season.
Sadly, Emily and Alfie do not get back together
After breaking things off with Gabriel, Emily grabs her bags and heads home which is when she bumps into Alfie. It seems almost like fate pushing her and Alfie back together and the moment seems to suggest that perhaps a reconciliation is forthcoming. Sadly, that is not the case.
When she bumps into him, Emily tells Alfie about her breakup with Gabriel and, like the sweet prince he is, Alfie is quick to ask Emily how she’s doing.
Emily tells him there is a reason she and Gabriel never worked, and she finally admitted it. The conversation turns to Alfie as she tells him how good it is to see him and asks how he’s been doing. It seems Alfie has finally fallen in love with Paris… and the new woman in his life as well. That’s right, Alfie is off the market.
After Emily asks Alfie to join her in going to Mindy’s holiday party, he reveals he can’t as he’s meeting his girlfriend and her family for Christmas mass, and then they’re going to celebrate Boxing Day with his family in London.
While Emily wishes Alfie Merry Christmas and tells him she’s really happy for him, her face says otherwise as she does so holding back tears that come flowing after he walks off leaving Emily behind to have a blue, blue, blue, Christmas.
Odds and ends from the episode
Elsewhere in the episode, Sylvie’s plan of spending Christmas at home with Laurent and his daughter, Geneviève, gets thrown off when she burns the Christmas turkey and that’s not the only curveball that comes poor Sylvie’s way in the episode. We learn that Geneviève has come to Paris to interview for an assistant position with Paris Vogue and Sylvie attempts to put in a good word for her only to have it backfire on her.
When the Paris Vogue editor tells Sylvie that if she loves Geneviève as much as she’s letting on, she should hire her. With things having blown up in her face, Sylvie extends a job offer to Geneviève at Agence Grateau.
Emily in Paris season 4 is streaming now on Netflix!