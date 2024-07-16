Everything to know about Big Brother season 26 and the new BBAI twist!
By Diana Nosa
In less than 48 hours, a new season of Big Brother will be upon us!
The 26th season of the American reality TV series is slated to be one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the entire history of the title for many reasons including the exciting new twist that is sure to shake up the game entirely. What's more, super fans are looking forward to seeing this season because the futuristic theme is one that not only really relates to our current day and age but also because it's a theme that is sure to come with tons of cool new competitive modes and prizes.
There's so much in store for this new season of Big Brother. So much so that we absolutely do not want you to be out of the loop about everything that's on the way very soon. Fortunately, we got you covered!
Big Brother season 26 incorporates Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence (or AI) has been growing more advanced by the minute in our society. What better way to depict this fact than by having a house modeled by AI, creating competitions based on AI, and maybe including AI twists in the competition as the contestants move along?!
How will "BBAI" work?
That's right! On Big Brother season 26, the houseguests will have their game infused with BBAI, a system that will see to the competition including some interesting twists and turns.
Is the house really made from AI?
The house isn't exactly made up of AI in the literal sense. However, it was inspired by the system, as it has tons of cool tech-inspired rooms. Even the Have-Not room seems to have been touched by AI with the cool digitally altered decor.
Will the 17th houseguest be a AI bot?
As you might have heard, one of the many major twists of this season includes the houseguests deciding if they want to vote in a 17th houseguest for the first time ever. We don't necessarily know who is currently being considered as the 17th houseguest, but there's a pretty good chance that the final houseguest may be someone or something that isn't necessarily....tangible.
Can AI win it all?
If the final houseguest is an AI bot, it would be pretty interesting to see how far it will go. Even so, we don't believe the houseguests will let the bot go that far, much less, win the entire competition. But then again, we always have to expect the unexpected!
Is the AI theme the reason for feeds changing?
One thing that makes this season of Big Brother different from the rest is that this season will not be using flashbacks or archives (via @SharonTharp). While we don't know the extent of this or if AI is responsible for this change, it does sound like fans will no longer have the ability to go back in time for live feeds; the feeds can only be watched in real time as specified in Paramount+'s alleged Big Brother live feeds Q&A.
A season filled with AI is definitely different than anything we've experienced before. Like you, we can't wait to see what's in store! If you feel the same way, be sure to tune in to the two-day premiere of Big Brother season 26 on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Or stream episodes the next day on Paramount+ with Showtime.