Everything we know about Disclaimer on Apple TV+ so you don't miss out!
By Sandy C.
Did you think Apple TV+ was done giving us hit series this year? There is one in particular that fans can’t wait to watch and it will arrive in just a few months. We’re talking about Alfonso Cuaron’s Disclaimer.
If this is the first you hear about it, allow us to bring you up to speed! From the cast, series synopsis, episode count, and more, here’s everything we know about Disclaimer, coming to Apple TV+ this fall season.
Cate Blanchett is set to star in Disclaimer, a mystery thriller from Alfonso Cuaron. The Mexican filmmaker is known for Roma, Gravity, and Children of Men, among other projects. The psychological thriller will be told over seven episodes, all of which will stream exclusively on the Apple TV+ platform. Disclaimer premieres on Oct. 11, with the remaining of the seven episodes to follow on a weekly basis. At this time, we’re not sure if only one or two episodes will drop on the premiere date, usually, Apple TV+ gives audiences the first two chapters.
Synopsis and cast
The story is based on the novel of the same name by author Renee Knight. Disclaimer sees Blanchett take on the role of Catherine Ravenscroft, an acclaimed and reputable journalist with a dark, secret past. This is ironic because Catherine makes a living writing about “the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” Apple TV+ shares.
Unfortunately, for Catherine, the past she thought was a complete secret, surfaces in the pages of a novel by an unknown author, Stephen Brigstocke (portrayed by Kevin Kline). It appears this author is angry and seeking revenge against Catherine. But why? Perhaps something Catherine wrote about in the past? The source also states in the synopsis that Catherine is horrified how the tables have turned and she “is now the main character in a story that exposes her.” We are assuming Catherine does not want these details about her life linked to her in any way, so will she not come forward? First, she’ll need to learn the identity of this author before her life and marriage is ruined.
We’ll have to tune in to find out more details! Because even if you have read the novel, the adaptation is not a page-by-page copy, so expect some surprises.
In addition to Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, the series will also star Sacha Baron Cohen as Robert, Catherine’s husband, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as Catherine and Robert’s son, Nicholas. The cast also includes Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and serving as the narrator we have Indira Varma.