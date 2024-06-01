Fans react to Ted Lasso ending exactly one year ago as show's future remains uncertain
By Cody Schultz
It’s hard to believe that exactly one year ago as of May 31, 2024, one of the greatest series to ever grace our screens aired its final episode. One year ago, Ted Lasso fans across the globe tuned into Apple TV+ to enjoy what evidently seemed to be the series finale of the Emmy-winning comedy.
Leading up to the finale, there were whispers that the show was ending with its third season and the season 3 finale most certainly seemed to support those rumors. The final episode of the series felt very much like a series finale, even ending with a long drawn-out montage that gave us glimpses into the future and what was to come for the characters we had come to know and love.
While Apple has yet to confirm the show is officially over, the new physical release of the show on DVD and Blu-ray being billed as the “Complete Series” suggests there will be no season four and fans are starting to accept that last year’s season finale was actually a series ender.
We don’t know what the future will hold for the show and whether this is truly the end, but one thing that is certain is that the show truly touched the lives of so many fans. Fans who showed up in droves to make Ted Lasso a trending topic on Twitter on May 31 as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of the show’s final episode.
Others couldn’t believe it’s already been a year since the show wrapped its run and are still holding out for hope for a fourth season -- as are so many others because why shouldn't we? Ted Lasso was brilliant and deserves more seasons!
No one knows what the future holds for Ted Lasso as a franchise, but as the anniversary of the show's ending proves, fans are not ready to say goodbye to the series and it remains just as impactful today as it did across its three-season run.
The show ended in a way that did leave the door open for spinoffs, so hopefully Apple TV+ will consider keeping the show going through one of the many storylines it introduced in the ending. Until then, we'll just keep rewatching our favorite episodes on repeat and putting good out into the world as Coach Lasso taught us to!
All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming now on Apple TV+.