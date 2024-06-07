Fantasmas and 2 other shows to skip this weekend (and what to watch instead)
By Sandy C.
Weekends are for cuddling up on the couch to enjoy the latest series on our favorite streaming platform. But, let's be honest, there are so many options, you could be scrolling for hours before you find something to watch -- so Show Snob is here to help!
There are plenty of new shows and movies available on streaming this weekend, beginning Friday, June 7. We've got the premiere of Fantasmas on HBO, Glen Powell's Hit Man on Netflix, and the second season of a spicy reality dating show (also on Netflix). Not into any of these three? No problem, there are even more series making their debut this weekend. Let's remember, though, it's about quality over quantity. That said, we share three shows you can go ahead and not bother with, as well as what to watch, instead.
What NOT to watch this weekend (June 7-9)
Skip: Fantasmas on HBO
Watch: What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu
Fantasmas is a new comedy-drama starring Julio Torres, who also directed, wrote, and created the series. It follows Julio through New York City as he searches for his lost golden oyster earring. Each episode sees Julio meeting people in the city from all walks of life. Fantasmas will include a total of six episodes, set for a weekly release on HBO (as well as streaming on Max). At first, I was intrigued by the concept of the comedy-drama, the title, genre, and simplicity of it reminded me of FX's What We Do in the Shadows. Unfortunately, Fantasmas is nothing like it. I found it slow, unfunny, and it lacks the star power to keep me tuned in.
Instead of watching the new series on HBO, I believe you'll enjoy What We Do in the Shadows a lot more. The comedy-horror mockumentary follows four vampires and their daily routines and struggles. There are currently five seasons streaming on Hulu, so if you love the first few episodes, there's plenty more available.
Skip: Power Book II: Ghost season 4 on Stars
Watch: Queenie on Hulu
Call it an unpopular opinion, but Power Book II: Ghost on Starz stopped being fun after the second season. Now it's really just more of the same. If you don't agree, watch the fourth season June 7 on Starz. But if you are ready to check out something different, we recommend Queenie on Hulu. Queenie follows Queenie Jenkins, a young Jamaican British woman in south London struggling to find her place in the world. The comedy is based on the book of the same name by Candice Carty-Williams. All eight episodes of Queenie will be available to stream on June 7.
Skip: A new episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 on Paramount+
Watch: Hit Man on Netflix (film)
Listen, I love Mayor of Kingstown, but some Sunday nights I really just want to unwind and call it a night early. Not to mention, the Jeremy Renner drama can be a little grim. Instead, why not get your dose of adrenaline rush with a much more fun and upbeat action-flick, Hit Man on Netflix. Best of all, Hit Man is a movie, so you are not committing to a new series or replacing Mayor of Kingstown if you don't want to. After all, you can always stream Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ at another time.
What will you be watching (or skipping) this weekend?