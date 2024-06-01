Mayor of Kingstown and 2 other shows to stream this weekend
By Sandy C.
The weekend has arrived, folks! What will you be unwinding to after a busy week of work? The third season of Mayor of Kingstown drops on Sunday, June 2, but that’s not your only option!
Whether you are into action-packed crime dramas or a heartfelt mystery, there’s something for everybody. Need all the details? We’ve got them. But before we share everything to know about the shows to watch this weekend, here’s a quick list.
- Eric on Netflix, May 30
- The Outlaws on Prime Video, May 30
- Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, June 2
Eric on Netflix
The psychological thriller Eric is now streaming on Netflix and everyone is talking about it! Have some tissues ready for this one, Show Snobs, it’s a tear-jerker. Eric is a six-part miniseries that follows Vincent, a puppeteer with anger issues who neglects his wife and son. It’s not until Vincent’s son, Edgar, goes missing that he realizes his love for him. In an attempt for Edgar to come back home, Vincent creates a puppet based on Edgar’s drawings. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Ivan Morris Howe, Gaby Hoffman, and others.
The Outlaws season 3 on Prime Video
Prime Video’s The Outlaws is one of the most underrated series on streaming. If you are not watching, you’re missing out! Check it out this weekend and recommend it to a friend or three. Season 3 is already streaming, but if you’re a new fan, season 1 and season 2 are also streaming. The Outlaws follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are grouped together to carry out a sentence of community service. They believe their luck has finally turned around when they find a bag full of money, and tons of it! But if it’s too good to be true, it is! They all soon find out that the owners of the money are very dangerous people.
Mayor of Kingstown season 3 on Paramount+
Also back for a third season is Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown. Sunday isn’t necessarily known for being many people’s favorite day, but it’s about to be because the powerful McLusky family is back! The Paramount+ series has never shied away from hard-hitting topics such as equality and racism, and season 3 is no exception!
The third season sees Renner's Mike McLusky back in action when the town looks to him to put an end to a Russian mob that has settled in their city. In addition to Renner, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, and others.