Fantasmas and the 3 best shows to stream this week (June 3-7)
By Sandy C.
Monday is here and it's no secret that this isn't everyone's favorite day of the week, but TV helps! And even though the week of June 3 has only a few releases, they are worth watching. From a new series on Max to the return of a favorite, here's what to stream the week of June 3-7.
In most parts of the nation, school's are out for the summer! Even broadcast TV is winding down with shows going on hiatus, but the streaming world does not stop. This week alone, we've got the release of new shows, the return of a favorite, and a show you may have missed over the weekend! Before we get into all of the details, here's a quick list:
Mayor of Kingstown season 3 on Paramount+, now streaming
The first episode of Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown season 3, titled "Soldier's Heart," is now streaming on Paramount+. One episode will follow each week on the streamer until the season 3 finale on Aug. 4, so if you happened to miss the season 3 opener, know that you are only one episode behind. Don't want to miss another chapter? We're here to help! The Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode release schedule is as follows:
- Episode 1 "Soldier's Heart," June 2
- Episode 2 "Guts," June 10
- Episode 3 "Barbarians at the Gate," June 17
- Episode 4, "Rag Doll," June 24
- Episode 5, "Iris," June 30
- Episode 6, "Ecotone," July 7
- Episode 7, "Marya Was Here," July 14
- Episode 8, "Captain of the Sh*t Out of Luck," July 21
- Episode 9, "Home on the Range," July 28
- Episode 10, "Comeuppance," Aug. 4
Sweet Tooth season 3 on Netflix, June 6
The third season of Sweet Tooth is also set to be the final one so it's safe to say you do not want to miss this one. Cancel all plans! Sweeth Tooth is one of the most underrated series on Netflix. Don't sleep on this one. Sure, Bridgerton got all of the attention in the month of May, but it is now Sweet Tooth's time to shine. Will you be watching? Based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemirean, Sweet Tooth season 3 is set to feature eight episodes, all available to stream on June 6 exclusively on Netflix.
Fantasmas on HBO (and Max), June 7
Not wanting to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown and not interested in Sweet Tooth? No worries. How about a new series, instead? From HBO, Fantasmas premieres on June 7 at 11 p.m. ET. The premiere episode will be available to stream on Max after. Fantasmas follows Julio Torres on his New York City search for his long golden oyster earring as Julio meets people from all walks of life, learning something new from each. In total, Fantasmas will include six episodes with one dropping each week.
Queenie on Hulu, June 7
Not searching for a show to keep up with weekly? This week has options, folks! You'll want to stream Queenie on Hulu, The new series follows a Jamaican British woman struggling to fit in. The story is based on the book of the same name by Candice Carty-Williams. The first season is set to feature eight episodes, all of which will be available to stream on Friday, June 7.