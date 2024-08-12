Free up your schedule! There are five new shows to stream this week (Aug. 12-16)
By Sandy C.
The month of August has been rather slow when it comes to giving us new shows (or even new episodes to watch), but that is all about to change this week! There are not one or two, but five new and returning favorites dropping on streaming starting today, Aug. 12!
Show Snobs, get ready! Beginning Aug. 12, we’ve got the return of an animated favorite, a new season of our favorite fashionable gal in Paris, and a brand new series from Apple TV+. Here’s a quick list of all five shows (and where to watch), followed by more details on our top three picks.
Series
Streamer
Premiere Date
Solar Opposites season 5
Hulu
Aug. 12
Bad Monkey season 1
Apple TV+
Aug. 14
Worst Ex Ever season 1
Netflix
Aug. 14
Emily in Paris season 4 part 1
Netflix
Aug. 15
Bel-Air season 3
Peacock
Aug. 15
Which of these five shows are you the most excited to watch this week? We’re looking forward to them all, but our top two are Solar Opposites on Hulu, Bad Monkey on Apple TV+, and Worst Ex Ever on Netflix. Let's dive in.
Solar Opposites
One of the most anticipated summer animated series is now streaming on Hulu. All episodes of Solar Opposites season 5 dropped on Monday, Aug. 12, exclusively on Hulu. How many new episodes do we have to watch? 11! An odd number, that’s for sure, but so is everything about Solar Opposites, that’s why we love it so much. And if you can’t binge-watch it all in one day, you now have 11 episodes to enjoy throughout the week.
Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the voice cast for Solar Opposites includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Dan Stevens. And if you love all of the episodes, there’s more where that came from! Hulu has already renewed the series for season 6.
Bad Monkey
I’m particularly excited about Bad Monkey, premiering on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, Aug. 14. I was able to screen the upcoming episodes ahead of the premiere and can promise you won’t be disappointed. That’s right, the Apple TV+ streaming platform has another hit on the way! Bad Monkey stars Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy, a restaurant inspector who used to be a former detective. Wow, what a career change, am I right? But there’s a reason for it! And the thriller-drama will waste no time jumping into all of the details. In fact, Andrew will be pulled right back into all of the action after a severed arm is found at one of the locations he is inspecting.
Bad Monkey also stars Michelle Monaghan and Jodie Turner-Smith. Only the first two episodes will drop on Aug. 14, the rest will follow weekly.
Worst Ex Ever
Here’s another brand new series to get into, Worst Ex Ever on Netflix. This is my third favorite pick of the week. Hey, don’t get me wrong, I will definitely be watching Emily in Paris and Bel-Air, but if you know me, you know I’m a sucker for true crime and similar documentaries – and Worst Ex Ever on Netflix fits the bill perfectly! Besides, both Emily in Paris and Bel-Air will be getting all of the attention, so allow me to shine some light on smaller shows.
As Netflix shares, the Worst Ex Ever doc will feature “shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit” by presenting to viewers interviews, testimonials, and never-before-seen footage from the victims who thought they knew who their partner was. All episodes will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
What will you be streaming this week?