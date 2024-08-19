Garvey sisters, unite! Bad Sisters season 2 release date and first-look image revealed
The Garvey sisters are making their way back to our screens this fall, and I absolutely can't wait! I'm so excited for Bad Sisters season 2. There's some shows that honestly don't feel like they need a second season. And with the way season 1 ended, it could have worked where the story could have ended there. But, clearly there's more to tell. And when it comes to this show, I don't mind another installment at all.
Bad Sisters season 2 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. These will be followed by one new episode released weekly until the finale streaming on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2024. What a true gift! There's a total of 8 episodes this season, two less than season 1. So what is Bad Sisters season 2 about? We shared the official synopsis from Apple TV+ below:
"Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust."
Is it just me or does it seem like Grace is getting remarried? In the first-look image shared from Apple TV+ (which we shared above once more), she's in a white dress and looking oh so beautiful while her sisters are all matching in various yellow outfits. Plus if you want to be a true detective and zoom in on the photos hanging above them, there's one where Grace is tightly hugging a new man we haven't been introduced to. Perhaps that's the dilemma this season. While she's trying to get through her wedding, secrets are revealed and the past comes back to bite them. Oh no!
This series truly is like no other. It's a nice blend of murdery mystery meets black comedy. And all five Garvey sisters are just so charismatic and bring something special to the show. Honestly anything Sharon Horgan is attached to, you can definitely count me in. She's one of my favorite actresses! Of course she's returning as the eldest sister Eva, joined by the rest of the fam - Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi, and Eve Hewson as Becka.
Other returning cast members include Daryl McCormack as Matthew, who I'm wondering whether he's still dating Becka; Yasmine Akram as Bibi's wife Nora; Jonjo O'Neill as Ursula's husband Donal; Saise Quinn as Grace's daughter Blánaid; and Michael Smiley as Grace's neighbor Roger.
There's many new cast members we can look forward to as well! Those include Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell.
