Get your first look (and release date) of Slow Horses season 4 on Apple TV+!
The MI5 team is coming back soon, and of course the leader of Slough House, Jackson Lamb, is right at the forefront (check out the first-look photo of Gary Oldman as Jackson above)! We finally have a release date for Slow Horses season 4. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+!
The first two episodes will be made available on premiere day, followed by one new installment streaming each week until the finale on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. There's a total of 6 episodes just like previous seasons. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 4
- Episode 2 - Sept. 4
- Episode 3 - Sept. 11
- Episode 4 - Sept. 18
- Episode 5 - Sept. 25
- Episode 6 - Oct. 2
The final episode of season 3 came out back in December 2023, so we're definitely ready for more of this espionage drama that has a dark comedic air to it. And I think that's what makes it so interesting and fun to watch. It's not your typical spy series. The show is based on the Slough House book series by author Mick Herron. Slow Horses season 4 will adapt his fourth book, Spook Street.
Our favorite characters in their element (First-look images)
Not much is known about the next chapter in this story just yet. Apple TV+ simply shared that the fourth season "opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking Slough House's already unstable foundations." We might not have a trailer, but the streamer did share some first-look images so we get to see some of our favorite characters in their element! Plus an introduction to the new cast members as well.
First up is the Cartwrights! Jack Lowden as River Cartwright is looking very serious. Perhaps he's on assignment? There's also his grandfather David Cartwright, played by Jonathan Pryce.
Next up we have Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner with new cast member James Callis. She now has a new role, will she be able to succeed in it? And what does Callis' character have to do with anything? The two certainly look like they both mean business.
Then we see Saskia Reeves as Catherine, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa, Christopher Chung as Roddy, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley, and new cast member Tom Brooke all the way in the back. All the characters are in Slough House.
Finally, Apple TV+ shared new images of even more new characters we can expect to see! The cast members coming aboard are Hugo Weaving, Joana Scanlan, Leroy Kincaide, and Ruth Bradley. See them all below!
Season 4 was confirmed back in 2022, and actually that's not all! As we head into the new installment, we can also be rest assured that Slow Horses has already been renewed for season 5 as well. The drama got the green light back in January 2024. Yay!
Per Apple TV+, Slow Horses season 5 will adapt Herron's novel London Rules, and see Roddy Ho with a new girlfriend who might turn out to be suspicious. The "glamorous" gal could be connected to a number of " increasingly bizarre events" that start to pop up and it's up to MI5 to look into it and put the puzzle pieces together. "After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply."
Slow Horses season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+.