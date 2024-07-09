Hang on! Cartoon Network is not shutting down (Rumor explained)
Fans of Cartoon Network are understandably freaking out about a rumor that's going around that the beloved kids channel is shutting down. If you've been on social media, you may have seen the #RIPCartoonNetwork hashtag trending. People are posting how much they're going to miss the network and are fondly remembering some of the best hits that came out of it thinking it's now out of business. But all of this is not true.
That's right, don't worry. Cartoon Network is not shutting down. The rumor started when community-run account Animation Workers Ignited posted the following caption: "Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation. Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork." We shared the post below:
Explaining #RIPCartoonNetwork
The channel is not shutting down. The account is referencing the animators union and claim that animators are facing many challenges in the industry. It's a hashtag that definitely raises attention and now has people talking. And while some fans online do understand this is about animators' jobs and them saying they're not being treated fairly, others are looking at the hashtag and believe that the network is going away. But that's not true. And that's where the confusion has come in.
Per the animated video shared in the post from Animation Workers Ignited, the group is saying that animators are facing unemployment and layoffs, as well as studios are canceling projects and outsourcing their jobs. To spread awareness about these issues and to put pressure on the studios, the video then urges people who see it to post about their favorite shows using the hashtag. I mean, I can definitely tell you that I got nervous for a moment before fact checking to see what the truth is! But the channel is not going anywhere.
Cartoon Network is so iconic, and it's one I grew up with alongside Disney Channel. Both of these networks had some of the best shows in our childhood that still make me nostalgic including The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter, Johnny Bravo, and so many more. Warner Bros. Discovery is the owner of Cartoon Network, HBO, and streaming service Max. The company has not released any statements in response to these claims.
If it is a true, it's a real shame that animators are facing these challenges, and hopefully the studios will listen to their needs. Unfortunately Warner Bros. Discovery was the first major company to lead the trend of canceling projects that were already finished, and taking part in some other unfair things due to finances. So it wouldn't be surprising if the same thing is happening on the animation side of things as well.