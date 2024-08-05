HBO and MAX release the first sneak peek of The Last of Us season 2
The wait is nearly over, as it has been announced that The Last of Us season 2 will be coming to MAX next year. Adding to the good news is a sneak peek of what's to come and though it is brief, it is telling!
When we last left off in The Last of Us season 1 finale, Joel (Pedro Pascal) made the decision to spare Ellie (Bella Ramsey) over a possible cure for humanity. When Joel discovers that Ellie would not survive the surgery, which could lead to a cure to the apocalypse that continues to infect humans, he decides to practically annihilate the rebel group, The Fireflies, including their leader Marlene.
It is a massacre, that is well executed, acted, and filmed. Fearful of how Ellie would react to the truth, Joel hides it from her, however she doesn't seem all that convinced.
The Last of Us season 2 sneak peek
Now coming into season 2, a few years will have probably passed, and Joel's secret is bound to be revealed. In the sneak peek, Catherine O'Hara, who is currently playing an unknown character, asks Joel about Ellie, obviously hinting to his secret.
Joel, ever steadfast and stoic, reveals that he saved her, but will his slip of watery eyes expose the truth? Joel had essentially, emotionally cut himself off from the world around him ever since losing his daughter Sarah on the night the world ended, which also happened to be his birthday.
His mission to transport Ellie to The Fireflies, as she was believed to be immune, becomes more than he bargained for, and in the end his old self returns. Old habits die hard and underneath his tough exterior was a man who lost everything but could still love and protect the way any father could.
He becomes attached and protective of Ellie, even to the point of choosing her over humanity. But will this cost not only his life but others as well?
In the sneak peek, we see Ellie with a tattoo over her infection bite, perhaps an attack at Jackson City as Tommy is armed and ready. We also see several new characters like Dina and of course, Abby, the one person no one, not even Joel, will see coming.
Will she successfully seek her revenge? Check out the sneak peek of what awaits Joel, Ellie, Tommy, and the rest of Jackson City.
What are your predictions for The Last of Us season 2? Share your answers below!
Watch The Last of Us season 1 on MAX.