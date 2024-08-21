Her majesty reigns again! Find out what show Lana Parrilla will be in next
Lana Parrilla fans, rejoice! The actress is set to star in a new television project, and that definitely has us excited. I personally was introduced to Parrilla thanks to her role as Regina Mills/Evil Queen on hit fantasy series Once Upon a Time. She's so talented and I've been a fan since. And like many celebs that we become fans of, we like to follow and support their careers even after that initial show has ended.
Since Once Upon a Time, the actress has starred in Paramount+'s Why Women Kill, The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, and Jennifer Lopez movie, Atlas, which is also streaming on Netflix. And now, it's time for the next project! We'll need to tune in to new series The Rainmaker on USA Network, per Deadline. Though no release date has been shared yet, we have some information on what the series is about and who the star will play.
The news outlet shares that Parrilla has come on board as a series regular and will play "brash, ballsy street lawyer Jocelyn “Bruiser” Stone who heads her disgraced father, J. Lyman Stone’s strip-mall law firm." The show is based on the book of the same name by author John Grisham.
Overall, the legal drama is centered around the character Rudy Baylor (Milo Callaghan) who has just graduated law school. Right off the bat, he's tasked with going "head-to-head" in the courtroom with Leo Drummond (John Slattery) and his law school girlfriend Sarah Plankmore (Madison Iseman), per Deadline. It's sort of a murder mystery as well when Rudy finds out that there's two connected conspiracies regarding the "mysterious death of their client's son." Intriguing!
Perhaps Parrilla's character Jocelyn “Bruiser" and her father's law firm are involved in one of those conspiracies. I don't know. But I'm liking the combination of a legal drama tied in with a murder mystery of sorts to bring The Rainmaker. It certainly makes for a compelling story. And I know whatever role Parrilla takes on, she's going to do great!
Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates about The Rainmaker on USA Network.