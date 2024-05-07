Summer school is about to kick off! Here's when to watch new episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School
The Pretty Little Liars franchise is back, and we're getting new episodes of this next generation of liars! The first season was Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and season 2 got a name change to reflect the story - Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.
Our favorite gals are definitely not happy about being partly stuck in school during this vacation time, but after everything that happened to them last year, it's no surprise it affected their academics. There's always something so creepy and eerie about horror stories taking place at summer camp. What will summer school be like? We're going to find out soon with the debut of new episodes!
How to watch every episode of PLL: Summer School (season 2)
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School premieres Thursday, May 9, 2024 with the first two episodes on Max. Following premiere day, one new episode will be released each week on Thursdays. The final chapter of this season will stream Thursday, June 20. Season 2 has a total of 8 episodes. We shared the episode release schedule and titles below:
- Episode 1, "Chapter Eleven: Loose Ends" - May 9
- Episode 2, "Chapter Twelve: Summer Lovin" - May 9
- Episode 3, "Chapter Thirteen: Sweet Sixteen" - May 16
- Episode 4, "Chapter Fourteen: When a Stranger Calls Back" - May 23
- Episode 5, "Chapter Fifteen: Friday the 13th" - May 30
- Episode 6, "Chapter Sixteen: Hell House" - June 6
- Episode 7, "Chapter Seventeen: The Bogeyman" - June 13
- Episode 8, "Chapter Eighteen: Final Exam" - June 20
Max usually debuts new releases at midnight on the west coast. And so, that means new episodes of PLL: Summer School will be available on the streamer at that time. For those of you on the east coast, be sure to tune in starting at 3:01 a.m. ET, while fellow Midwesterners need to stay up until 2:01 a.m. CT. I'm honestly not a night owl at all, so the show will have to wait until Thursday at a more decent hour for me! Will you be staying up though?
Release time by time zone
- Pacific: 12:01 a.m. PT
- Eastern: 3:01 a.m. ET
- Central: 2:01 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1:01 a.m. MT
Don't have a subscription to Max? No problem! I'll help walk you through how to sign up. The platform offers three options: With Ads, Ad-Free, and Ultimate Ad-Free. Of course there are different tiers and prices. We broke it down for you below:
- With Ads: $9.99/month
- Ad-Free: $15.99/month (stream on 2 devices, 30 downloads)
- Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/month (stream on 4 devices, 100 downloads)
You can watch on Max by following these steps:
- Visit the Max sign up page
- Select With Ads, Ad-Free, or Ultimate Ad-Free
- Create an account with an email and password
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to stream PLL: Summer School!
What happened in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?
The question honestly is, what didn't happen in Original Sin? Alright, let's take a look back. The show started with Imogen finding her mother dead in the bathtub. For most of the time, she believes her mom, Davie, was murdered by "A." However, it's revealed Davie took her own life from the guilt she felt over Angela Waters' suicide. It turns out that the mothers of the little liars were all mean girls towards Angela. Their biggest crime was having everyone in school pretend like she doesn't exist after Tom Beasley assaulted Angela. He had been dating Davie at the time. And if that weren't enough for Imogen to deal with, she's also pregnant after being assaulted herself. The person behind that is Chip, who also did the same to Tabby. At the time neither of the girls could remember who assaulted them, but they knew it was the same person.
Tabby spends the season trying to process what happened to her, while we learn about her major love for movies. Specifically horror films. She works at the local theater with Chip, and they were close friends. That's what made what he did so much more hurtful for her. Noa is dating Shawn, and spends the season trying to keep her addict mom out of trouble. Eventually her mother does go to rehab. Ballerina Faran finds out a surgery she had done was never needed, but her perfectionist mother thought it was and this has lead to her forming scoliosis. She starts a relationship with fellow ballet student, Henry. Finally, Mouse gets herself into trouble after role playing as the missing daughter of a man named Steve. This gets dangerous because he starts to stalk her. In lighter news, she gets a boyfriend named Ash.
The Beasley twins become one when Karen Beasley is killed by "A." It's revealed that Principal Clanton was the mastermind behind everything, and he recruited his son Archie, who is Angela's secret twin brother, to be the masked persona terrorizing the girls. That's because the principal wanted revenge on those who caused Angela's suicide - aka the little liars' mothers. The season ends with Clanton and Archie locked up, Archie escaping and killing Tom Beasley and attacking Chip whose fate is unknown. Imogen has her baby and is giving her up for adoption to two writers - Ezra and Aria. Will there be a PLL cameo in store?
What's coming up in the new season?
Well, of course this wouldn't be Pretty Little Liars without an "A" lurking around. And that's exactly what's going to happen in Summer School. There's another antagonist for the girls to deal with, and they may have a connection to Archie. Hmm. Check out the synopsis and trailer provided by Max below:
"Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test."
The slasher horror series stars Bailee Madison as Imogen, Chandler Kinney as Tabby, Maia Reficco as Noa, Zaria as Faran, and Malia Pyles as Mouse. Rounding out the cast are Mallory Bechtel as Kelly, Elias Kacavas as Greg, and Sharon Leal as Sidney.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Pretty Little Liars: Summer School!